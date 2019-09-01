Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 FIA Formula One Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix – Race – Sunday

09/01/2019
01 September 2019
2019 FIA Formula One Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix - Race - Sunday

Weather: cloudy, 16.9-.18.2°C air, 26.6-30.7°C track

When tragedies such as the one that took Anthoine Hubert happen, everything else loses relevance. Today we raced to honour the memory of the young Frenchman: it wasn't a lucky race for us and we leave Spa-Francorchamps empty-handed despite lots of potential. Today, however, it wasn't the final result that mattered.


Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

'Racing today was never going to be easy given yesterday's tragic circumstances. Anthoine was one of my drivers in F3 and the minute of silence we observed for him today was quite an emotional moment. My thoughts go out to his family, while at the same time I hope for a quick recovery for our Sauber Junior driver Juan Manuel. As for the race, it was an afternoon to forget: Kimi's race was over within a few hundred metres from the start, when he was hit by Max Verstappen in a very optimistic move, and Antonio missed out on some good points with an accident in the last lap.'



Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 04/Ferrari)
Result: 16th
Fastest lap: 1:48.753
Tyres: Softs (1 lap) - Medium (30 laps)

'Unfortunately my race was already over in turn one. I had to slow down as Bottas was at the outside and the next thing I know I get hit and I'm on two wheels. Afterwards it was nearly pointless to stay out as there was a lot of damage to the floor but you never know what's gonna happen so we did the whole distance. Really a shame as we had a strong car today.'


Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 01/Ferrari)
Result: (DNF) 18th
Fastest lap: 1:47.560
Tyres: Medium (29 laps) - Softs (15 laps)

'The car has been really strong today and therefore it's even more disappointing not to finish the race with an accident in the last lap. Our strategy was great and we would have been in the points and for this I feel sorry for everyone in the team, but I guess that's racing.'

Media information:

All press content will be made available at the following link throughout the weekend in Spa-Francorchamps: bit.ly/2ZycLoe

Media contact Alfa Romeo:

Davide D'Amico
davide.damico1@fcagroup.com
+39 3357715011

About Alfa Romeo brand:

Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles.
In every Alfa Romeo, technology and passion converge to produce a true work of art - every detail essential, every design the perfect harmony between beauty and purpose, engineering and emotion. Fully reviving Alfa Romeo's spirit and maximizing its global appeal has been one of FCA's priorities. Following a clear and well-defined strategy, Alfa Romeo is writing a new chapter in its more than century-long history that represents an extraordinary opportunity to realize the brand's full potential. Today, Alfa Romeo is a true showcase of the Group's best resources, talent and technological know-how. First with the Giulia, and more recently with the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo has created two models that capture the pure and original spirit of the brand - that instantly recognizable thoroughbred character. These models are testament to Alfa Romeo's La meccanica delle emozioni spirit and quintessential examples of what people have come to expect from this prestigious brand.
Alfa Romeo is winning the hearts of a new generation and retaking its rightful position as one of the world's most desired premium brands. It is, once again, one of the leading symbols of Italian engineering and style, an icon of Italy's technological excellence and creative spirit. After more than 30 years of absence from Formula One, the brand announced its return to the sport in 2018 as Title Sponsor of the Sauber F1 Team.

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three entities - Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates the Formula One team - Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing - and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full- and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely to apply the expertise of over 450 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects.
Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber. For over 45 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Title Sponsor Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2019 championship under the Team name Alfa Romeo Racing.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 19:01:02 UTC
