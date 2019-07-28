Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 FIA Formula One Mercedes-Benz Grosser Preis von Deutschland – Race – Sunday

07/28/2019 | 04:10pm EDT
28 July 2019
2019 FIA Formula One Mercedes-Benz Grosser Preis von Deutschland - Race - Sunday

Weather: rainy, 21-22.1°C air, 25.9-27.3°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

'It is extremely disappointing to have both cars penalised and pushed out of the points in what had been such an exciting race. The situation arose during the laps we spent behind the Safety Car ahead of the standing start: we suffered a dysfunction of the clutch that was beyond our control and we will further investigate the issue. We respect the FIA's process and the stewards' work, but will appeal this decision as we believe we have the grounds and evidence to have it overturned. In this regard, we will be in touch with the FIA soon. Kimi and Antonio drove very well in challenging conditions and seventh and eighth place were the rightful reward for their performance. The team worked really hard to put both cars in the points and we showed once again that we have the pace to fight at the sharp end of the midfield. This race was a great showcase for Formula One and it's a pity it ended this way.'

Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 04/Ferrari)
Result: 7th (before Stewards' decision)
Fastest lap: 1:17.746
Tyres: Wet (3 laps) - Intermediate (23 laps) - Medium (2 laps) - Intermediate (19 laps) - Soft (17 laps)



Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)
Result: 8th (before Stewards' decision)
Fastest lap: 1:17.507
Tyres: Wet (3 laps) - Intermediate (23 laps) - Medium (2 laps) - Intermediate (19 laps) - Soft (17 laps)

Media contact Alfa Romeo:

Davide D'Amico
davide.damico1@fcagroup.com
+39 3357715011

About Alfa Romeo brand:

Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles.
In every Alfa Romeo, technology and passion converge to produce a true work of art - every detail essential, every design the perfect harmony between beauty and purpose, engineering and emotion. Fully reviving Alfa Romeo's spirit and maximizing its global appeal has been one of FCA's priorities. Following a clear and well-defined strategy, Alfa Romeo is writing a new chapter in its more than century-long history that represents an extraordinary opportunity to realize the brand's full potential. Today, Alfa Romeo is a true showcase of the Group's best resources, talent and technological know-how. First with the Giulia, and more recently with the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo has created two models that capture the pure and original spirit of the brand - that instantly recognizable thoroughbred character. These models are testament to Alfa Romeo's La meccanica delle emozioni spirit and quintessential examples of what people have come to expect from this prestigious brand.
Alfa Romeo is winning the hearts of a new generation and retaking its rightful position as one of the world's most desired premium brands. It is, once again, one of the leading symbols of Italian engineering and style, an icon of Italy's technological excellence and creative spirit. After more than 30 years of absence from Formula One, the brand announced its return to the sport in 2018 as Title Sponsor of the Sauber F1 Team.

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three entities - Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates the Formula One team - Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing - and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full- and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely to apply the expertise of over 450 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects.
Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber. For over 45 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Title Sponsor Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2019 championship under the Team name Alfa Romeo Racing.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 28 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2019 20:09:04 UTC
