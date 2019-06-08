Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 FIA Formula One Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada – Qualifying – Saturday

08 June 2019

2019 FIA Formula One Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada - Qualifying - Saturday

Weather: FP3: sunny, 18.5-20.3°C air, 38-42°C track; QF: sunny, 21.5-23.2°C air, 47.1-49.3°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

'We have mixed feelings about today's session. On the one hand, Antonio had a positive day and recovered well from yesterday's lack of running. He finished qualifying in P13 and he's in a good position to aim for the points. On the other hand, Kimi had a tough day and missed out on Q2 for the smallest of margins. Starting towards the back is never ideal, but at least overtaking is possible here. We need to come up with the best strategy for both cars to exploit tomorrow's conditions and make up some ground towards the top ten.'



Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)

3rd practice: 16th / 1:12.708 (19 laps) / QF: 17th / 1:12.230 (10 laps)

'We tried twice but we were just not fast enough over the two laps in Q1, it's as simple as that. Yes, the track was slippery but that's not an excuse as it is the same for everyone. And yes, the performance in FP3 was better but unfortunately FP3 is FP3 and qualifying is qualifying.'



Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

3rd practice: 15th / 1:12.627 (24 laps) / QF: 13th / 1:12.122 (16 laps)

'It was a positive qualifying session. P13 is not a bad position to start and we are close to a place in the top ten. This is a new track for me and every lap gives me more confidence; I was improving my final lap in Q2 when the red flag stopped us. We're in a good position but tomorrow's race will be long and difficult. It's a track where you can overtake, so strategy will be very important. We need to keep working hard to improve and come home with some points. We have free choice of tyres so now it's up to us to put everything together and have a good result.'



