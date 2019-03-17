Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 FIA Formula One Rolex Australian Grand Prix – Race – Sunday

Weather: sunny and dry, 23-24°C air, 37-44°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

'For the first race of the season, it was an ok race. We had some small issues which we could not have anticipated and both drivers put up a good fight. We are returning home with 4 points, which is a positive. To start the season with one car in the top ten is a good achievement and we will push hard to score some more points at the next Grand Prix in Bahrain.'

Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)

Result: 8th. Start on soft (C4) tyres, after 12 laps change to medium (C3) tyres

'Our car was pretty strong in the race, but then we got stuck behind cars and there is not much you can do. It seems that it is easier to get closer to the car in front of you but it's still very hard to overtake. In addition, we had an issue with the temperature of the rear brakes as one of the tear-offs from the visor went in and that's why we had to pit earlier than planned. But as I said, the car has a lot of speed and it felt good, so I'm looking forward to the race in Bahrain.'

Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)

Result: 15th. Start on medium (C3) tyres, after 27 laps change to soft (C4) tyres

'It was a tough race. I picked up some damage to my car on lap 1 and after that it was challenging to stay up to speed. There were some battles and I did my best to defend my position. It was only the first race of the season, so I look forward to fighting for a stronger result in Bahrain.'

