Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 FIA Formula One Rolex British Grand Prix – Qualifying – Saturday

13 July 2019

2019 FIA Formula One Rolex British Grand Prix - Qualifying - Saturday

Weather: FP3: cloudy, light rain, 16.5-17.4°C air, 23.3-26.6°C track; QF: cloudy, 19.1-19.2°C air, 31.5-29.6°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

'You always aim as high as you can in qualifying but, all things considered, we can be very happy to be starting immediately outside the top ten. Our pace was very good and it would have probably warranted a place, or even two, in Q3, but the margins are so small that just a tenth can drop you out of the final shoot-out easily. In any case, we remain positive: our race pace was promising in practice and hopefully we can make up some places tomorrow. Choosing our starting tyres may be a key element, as it has been in a few races this season already, and give us an advantage in the race tomorrow. We are confident we can be in the fight for points.'





Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

3rd practice: 16th / 1:27.424 (15 laps) / QF: 12th / 1:26.546 (18 laps)



'To be honest that was not what we were hoping for, but we didn't have an awful lot more speed unfortunately. Overall it seems to be a difficult weekend for us, it's not easy to get everything together. Everyone asks if the free tyre choice is an advantage - how do I know? We'll see tomorrow.'







Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)

3rd practice: 11th / 1:27.036 (16 laps) / QF: 11th / 1:26.519 (18 laps)



'It was a bit frustrating to miss out on Q3 for just a tenth of a second. I was pretty happy with my final lap in Q2 until the final corner, where I made a small mistake: when the gaps are so small, this is the price you pay. We wanted more but we still have a decent opportunity to have a good race. We have to take the positives, we get to choose our starting tyres and I think it can be an advantage. Our pace on softs in practice wasn't great so I think to start on one of the other compounds is a better option. We are just outside the top ten - if we have a good start and a good strategy we can be right in the fight for points.'

