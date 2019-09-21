Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 FIA Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix – Qualifying – Saturda...

21 September 2019

2019 FIA Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying - Saturday

Weather: FP3: overcast and humid, 31.5-30.8°C air, 39.9-37.1°C track; Q: overcast and humid, 30.1-29.8°C air, 35.2-33.7°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

'Yes, this is not an easy weekend for us, but still I would like to stick to the positives. After FP3 we were nearly a second behind the Renaults, in Qualifying Antonio missed Q3 by only 0.1 seconds against them. So our recovery today was great and given Perez's grid penalty we'll start from P11 and P13 which means there are definitely a few points up for grabs.'





Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 06/Ferrari)

3rd practice: 13th / 1:40.953 (16 laps) / Q: 13th / 1:38.858 (14 laps)

'This hasn't been an easy weekend for us so far. The car is improving step by step but still we're not fast enough. I don't know if it is about the tyres, sometimes we seem to have grip but then it goes away and that makes it hard to feel confident and push properly. The long runs yesterday have shown more consistency so hopefully the race will be a bit easier for us.'

Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

3rd practice: 16th / 1:41.169 (14 laps) / Q: 11th / 1:38.697 (14 laps)

'It hasn't been the smoothest weekend so far, so to qualify so close to the top ten is a decent result. I think I could have improved a little in my fastest lap, but looking at the pace of the Renaults and McLarens, it would have been very difficult to beat them. Starting in P11 tomorrow, because of Perez's penalty, means we are the first of the cars with a free choice of tyres and that can be an advantage. We saw the softs degrade a lot yesterday, so we can pick another compound and make a good strategy out of it. It's going to be a long race tomorrow, but if we take any chance we get, we can finish this weekend positively with some points.'

