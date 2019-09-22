Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 FIA Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix – Race – Sunday

22 settembre 2019

2019 FIA Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix - Race - Sunday

Weather: overcast and humid, 30.2-29.5°C air, 37.2-34.2°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

'Finishing with one point in such a rollercoaster of a race is positive, but there is a bit of regret for how the night unfolded. Antonio ran an excellent race, hardly doing anything wrong, and had the Safety Car come out just a few laps earlier, we could have been talking about an incredible result for him. Antonio still managed to rescue a point despite a damaged car, but the feeling of 'what if' remains. Kimi had also ran a very solid race, making up places from his starting position and looking set for points. Unfortunately he was caught in an accident with Kvyat when battling against degrading tyres and his race was over. In the end, a point is a point but we will be aiming for more in Sochi next week.'





Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 06/Ferrari)

Result: DNF

Fastest lap: 1:36.217.11

Tyres: New Medium (15 laps) - New Hards (34 laps)

'Not exactly the end of the race I was hoping for but it is what it is. My tyres were degrading and whilst I could manage to stay in position after the first restart, at the second the tyres were too cold and so I lost three positions and from then on I was struggling. The incident with Daniil Kvyat ended my race but I was going no where anyway. When I looked at the straight he was quite far behind, but when I was turning in I saw him in the corner of my eye but then it was too late to react. I saw the Stewards but I don't think that there will be any consequences.'





Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

Result: 10th

Fastest lap: 1:58.51.522

Tyres: New Medium (33 laps) - New Hards (2 laps) - New Soft (26 laps)

'It's was big battle of a race. I am happy with bringing home a point for me and the team, but I still have the feeling we could have finished higher up. We stretched our first stint on mediums longer than ideal, although it's easy to look back at it with the benefit of hindsight. Had we stopped earlier, we could have perhaps been ahead of Norris in P7. I was struggling at the end of the tyres' life and the clash with Daniel [Ricciardo] didn't help either, as I was left with damage to my front suspension for the rest of the race. The steering wheel pulled to one side and it was a real struggle, but I really wanted that point and I fought until the end for this position. Leading the race and fighting at the top against the Ferraris and Mercedes was a great feeling, and I hope someone at home took a screenshot of the standings at the time!'



Media information:

All press content will be made available at the following link throughout the weekend in Singapore: bit.ly/2kDTmnv

Media contact Alfa Romeo:

Davide D'Amico

davide.damico1@fcagroup.com

+39 3357715011

About Alfa Romeo brand:

Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles.

In every Alfa Romeo, technology and passion converge to produce a true work of art - every detail essential, every design the perfect harmony between beauty and purpose, engineering and emotion. Fully reviving Alfa Romeo's spirit and maximizing its global appeal has been one of FCA's priorities.

Following a clear and well-defined strategy, Alfa Romeo is writing a new chapter in its more than century-long history that represents an extraordinary opportunity to realize the brand's full potential. Today, Alfa Romeo is a true showcase of the Group's best resources, talent and technological know-how. First with the Giulia, and more recently with the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo has created two models that capture the pure and original spirit of the brand - that instantly recognizable thoroughbred character. These models are testament to Alfa Romeo's La meccanica delle emozioni spirit and quintessential examples of what people have come to expect from this prestigious brand.

Alfa Romeo is winning the hearts of a new generation and retaking its rightful position as one of the world's most desired premium brands. It is, once again, one of the leading symbols of Italian engineering and style, an icon of Italy's technological excellence and creative spirit. After more than 30 years of absence from Formula One, the brand announced its return to the sport in 2018 as Title Sponsor of the Sauber F1 Team.

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three entities - Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates the Formula One team - Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing - and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full- and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely to apply the expertise of over 450 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects.

Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber. For over 45 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Title Sponsor Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2019 championship under the Team name Alfa Romeo Racing.