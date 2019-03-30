Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 Formula One Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix – Qualifying – Saturday

0
03/30/2019 | 04:12pm EDT

Weather: FP3: sunny and dry, 26-27°C air, 36-40°C track; Qualifying: dry, 25°C air, 28-30°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:
'So far, it has been a tricky weekend for us. We had an issue on both cars yesterday and could not run in the second practice session. We are lacking some data on our qualifying and longrun performance but given the circumstances we had quite a solid result today. Our pace is good and both drivers feel comfortable in the cars. Kimi will be starting in the top ten, and Antonio will have the challenge to fight his way forward in a very tight midfield. We will push hard and aim to finish the race with both cars in the points here in Bahrain.'

Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)
Qualifying: 9th in Q3 (1:29.022 / soft (C3) tyres)
3rd practice: 11th (1:31.333 / soft (C3) tyres / 21 laps)
'We got the maximum our of our car today, and we are doing a good job. The car feels good, but we can't predict how the race will be tomorrow because we missed our second practice session yesterday and didn't do any longruns. The weather could take on a leading role in the race - I heard it will get windy, so we will see how that plays out.'

Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)
Qualifying: 16th in Q1 (1:30.026 / soft (C3) tyres)
3rd practice: 18th (1:32.132 / soft (C3) tyres / 21 laps)
'It has not been an easy weekend until now. The second session would have been very important for us yesterday to see where we will stand in qualifying and the race. We don't really know what to expect from the race tomorrow. The conditions will be quite different to what we experienced in FP1 and FP3, so we will do our best to have a good race and fight our way forward in this tight midfield.'

About Alfa Romeo brand:

Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles.
In every Alfa Romeo, technology and passion converge to produce a true work of art - every detail essential, every design the perfect harmony between beauty and purpose, engineering and emotion. Fully reviving Alfa Romeo's spirit and maximizing its global appeal has been one of FCA's priorities. Following a clear and well-defined strategy, Alfa Romeo is writing a new chapter in its more than century-long history that represents an extraordinary opportunity to realize the brand's full potential. Today, Alfa Romeo is a true showcase of the Group's best resources, talent and technological know-how. First with the Giulia, and more recently with the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo has created two models that capture the pure and original spirit of the brand - that instantly recognizable thoroughbred character. These models are testament to Alfa Romeo's La meccanica delle emozioni spirit and quintessential examples of what people have come to expect from this prestigious brand. Alfa Romeo is winning the hearts of a new generation and retaking its rightful position as one of the world's most desired premium brands. It is, once again, one of the leading symbols of Italian engineering and style, an icon of Italy's technological excellence and creative spirit. After more than 30 years of absence from Formula One, the brand announced its return to the sport in 2018 as Title Sponsor of the Sauber F1 Team.

About Sauber Group of Companies:
The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three entities - Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates the Formula One team - Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing - and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full- and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely to apply the expertise of over 450 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects.
Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber. For over 45 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Title Sponsor Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2019 championship under the Team name Alfa Romeo Racing.

Media contact Alfa Romeo:
Davide D'Amico
davide.damico1@fcagroup.com
+39 3357715011

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 30 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 20:11:04 UTC
