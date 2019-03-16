Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 Formula One Rolex Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - Saturday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2019 | 06:29am EDT

Weather: FP3: sunny and dry, 22-24°C air, 43-46°C track; Qualifying: sunny and dry, 23°C air, 34-39°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:
'Overall, the qualifying was a good one. While Antonio showed a very strong performance in Q1, Kimi delivered a strong performance in Q2. Our pace has been promising so far and we are confident of our potential to have a good result in the race. The team is optimistic and collaborating well. We will push to bring home the first points of the season tomorrow.'

Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)
Qualifying: 9th in Q3 (1:22.314 / soft (C4) tyres)
3rd practice: 17th (1:24.402 / soft (C4) tyres / 18 laps)
'Am I happy? Yes and no. I'm a bit disappointed, as I think there is more in the car and we could have ended further up, but I never really put a lap together. Now let's get through the first two corners of the race without incidents and then take it from there.'

Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)
Qualifying: 14th in Q2 (1:22.714 / soft (C4) tyres)
3rd practice: 12th (1:23.831 / soft (C4) tyres / 16 laps)
'The qualifying was ok. I put together quite a good lap in Q1. In Q2, the warm-up lap in my last run did not go as well. A small mistake costs you quite a bit of time in such a tight midfield. We have a good car and race pace and will have the chance to fight for points in the race tomorrow. The strategy will be important as it is quite challenging to overtake on this circuit. I will do my best to have a positive result for the team.'

About Alfa Romeo brand:
Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles.
In every Alfa Romeo, technology and passion converge to produce a true work of art - every detail essential, every design the perfect harmony between beauty and purpose, engineering and emotion. Fully reviving Alfa Romeo's spirit and maximizing its global appeal has been one of FCA's priorities. Following a clear and well-defined strategy, Alfa Romeo is writing a new chapter in its more than century-long history that represents an extraordinary opportunity to realize the brand's full potential. Today, Alfa Romeo is a true showcase of the Group's best resources, talent and technological know-how. First with the Giulia, and more recently with the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo has created two models that capture the pure and original spirit of the brand - that instantly recognizable thoroughbred character. These models are testament to Alfa Romeo's La meccanica delle emozioni spirit and quintessential examples of what people have come to expect from this prestigious brand. Alfa Romeo is winning the hearts of a new generation and retaking its rightful position as one of the world's most desired premium brands. It is, once again, one of the leading symbols of Italian engineering and style, an icon of Italy's technological excellence and creative spirit. After more than 30 years of absence from Formula One, the brand announced its return to the sport in 2018 as Title Sponsor of the Sauber F1 Team.

About Sauber Group of Companies:
The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three entities - Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates the Formula One team - Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing - and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full- and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely to apply the expertise of over 450 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects.
Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber. For over 45 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Title Sponsor Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2019 championship under the Team name Alfa Romeo Racing.

Media contact Alfa Romeo:
Davide D'Amico
davide.damico1@fcagroup.com +39 3357715011

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 16 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 10:28:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
06:29aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2019 Formula One Rolex Australian Grand Prix - Quali..
PU
03/15FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
03/15FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Comment on FCA's February Sales in Europe
PU
03/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Facebook, Volkswagen, Tesla
03/14Mahindra takes second crack at U.S. auto market with 'India tough' off-roader
RE
03/14FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Be Free Product of the Year 2019 in the car services..
PU
03/14STATEMENT : Steering
PU
03/13Fiat Chrysler recalling 965,000 U.S., Canadian vehicles over excess emissions
RE
03/13FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : recalling 862,520 vehicles under EPA rule
AQ
03/13Fiat Chrysler recalling 965,000 U.S., Canadian vehicles over excess emissions
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 112 B
EBIT 2019 7 006 M
Net income 2019 4 800 M
Finance 2019 4 890 M
Yield 2019 4,74%
P/E ratio 2019 4,10
P/E ratio 2020 4,07
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 19 578 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,1 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-0.38%22 170
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-3.34%44 869
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.11%31 042
FERRARI34.36%24 813
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 697
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD21.65%16 078
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.