Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 Formula One Rolex Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - Saturday

Weather: FP3: sunny and dry, 22-24°C air, 43-46°C track; Qualifying: sunny and dry, 23°C air, 34-39°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

'Overall, the qualifying was a good one. While Antonio showed a very strong performance in Q1, Kimi delivered a strong performance in Q2. Our pace has been promising so far and we are confident of our potential to have a good result in the race. The team is optimistic and collaborating well. We will push to bring home the first points of the season tomorrow.'

Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)

Qualifying: 9th in Q3 (1:22.314 / soft (C4) tyres)

3rd practice: 17th (1:24.402 / soft (C4) tyres / 18 laps)

'Am I happy? Yes and no. I'm a bit disappointed, as I think there is more in the car and we could have ended further up, but I never really put a lap together. Now let's get through the first two corners of the race without incidents and then take it from there.'

Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)

Qualifying: 14th in Q2 (1:22.714 / soft (C4) tyres)

3rd practice: 12th (1:23.831 / soft (C4) tyres / 16 laps)

'The qualifying was ok. I put together quite a good lap in Q1. In Q2, the warm-up lap in my last run did not go as well. A small mistake costs you quite a bit of time in such a tight midfield. We have a good car and race pace and will have the chance to fight for points in the race tomorrow. The strategy will be important as it is quite challenging to overtake on this circuit. I will do my best to have a positive result for the team.'

