Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 Jeep® Wrangler and 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Winners of ‘5-Year Cost to Own Awards' From Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com

February 6, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Jeep Wrangler took home a 5-Year Cost to Own award. This year is its first in the 'Off-Road SUV/Crossover' category, while the Fiat 124 Spider earned its first 5-Year Cost to Own award in the 'Sports Car' category in its first year of eligibility.

The 5-Year Cost to Own Awards honor the new vehicles and brands (luxury and non-luxury) with the lowest projected ownership costs, based on Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own data for new cars for the initial five-year ownership period. While depreciation (or loss of value) and fuel costs may be the greatest expense incurred in owning a vehicle, there are other factors that can have a significant impact on a consumer's budget.

'The two-door Jeep Wrangler leads its segment in all 5-Year Cost to Own factors except repairs,' said Eric Ibara, director of 5-Year Cost to Own for Kelley Blue Book. 'The Wrangler has significantly lower depreciation due to strong residual values, making it one of the most capable and affordable off-road vehicles on the market.

'The Fiat 124 Spider leads its segment with the lowest financing costs, fuel costs and state fees,' added Ibara. 'In the Sports Car segment, consumers often trade high fuel costs in exchange for performance. The Fiat 124 Spider is a logical option for drivers who would like to experience the excitement of a sports car at an affordable price.'

Available on Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, 5-Year Cost to Own information takes into consideration depreciation, expected fuel costs, finance and insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs, and state fees for all new models. Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, like all new- and used-car information provided by KBB.com, exist to help shoppers make more informed new-car buying decisions by breaking down typical ownership cost details and naming the brands and models with the lowest projected five-year total.

Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler is the most capable SUV ever and exemplifies Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability that stays true to the original design while providing a fresh, modern take on a renowned profile. With multiple powertrain combinations, including an all-new turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with eTorque technology that features a mild-hybrid system, it is the most powerful and most fuel-efficient Wrangler ever with vastly improved on-road manners for everyday driving. It remains true to its heritage as the original open-air fun-and-freedom machine. A multitude of technology and safety features increases Wrangler's appeal and extends its reach to new customers.

All Wrangler models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Wrangler Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, electronic sway bar disconnect and standard 33-inch BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain off-road tires.

Fiat 124 Spider

The Fiat 124 Spider revives the storied nameplate, bringing its classic Italian styling and performance to a new generation. Paying homage to the original 124 Spider more than 50 years after its introduction, the Fiat 124 Spider delivers the ultimate Italian roadster experience with driving excitement, technology and safety combined with iconic Italian design.

The Fiat 124 Spider, designed in Centro Stile in Turin, Italy, borrows cues from the original Spider - widely considered one of Fiat's most beautiful cars of all time - and reinterprets them for today. The 124 Spider has a timeless low-slung presence, with a classically beautiful body side, well-balanced proportions and a sporty cabin-to-hood ratio.

The roadster comes standard with the proven 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo four-cylinder engine, the engine's first application in a rear-wheel-drive vehicle. The engine delivers 164 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque on Abarth and is available with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 124 Spider's suspension uses a double-wishbone layout in front and a multi-link in the rear, specifically tuned for greater stability while braking and turning. Steering is light and responsive with the use of an electric power-assist (dual pinion) system. NVH enhancements, including an acoustic front windshield and insulation treatments, help deliver a refined, quiet ride.

The vehicle is available with an array of safety and security features, including full LED adaptive front headlamps, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection and a ParkView rear backup camera.

Technology and convenience features include Keyless Enter 'n Go, Bluetooth connectivity, heated seats, available Bose premium nine-speaker audio system and FIAT Connect 7.0 with a 7-inch touchscreen display.

