Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel Wins Four Wheeler Magazine's Pickup Truck of the Year

2019 Ram 1500 Rebel Wins Off-road Title - Four Wheeler Magazine's Pickup Truck of the Year

January 9, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich.

- Four WheelerMagazine, a popular off-road enthusiast publication, has named the new 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel its Pickup Truck of the Year. For more than 30 years, the Four Wheeler staff has chosen a pickup truck to hold the off-road-focused annual title.

'The entire 2019 Ram lineup is impressive, but what the company was able to do when confronted with the task of developing a competitive off-road package leaves little to be desired,' said Sean Holman, Group Content Director for Four Wheeler. 'Starting with a stiff chassis, skid plates, electrically-activated rear locker, 33-inch Goodyear Duratrac tires, tow hooks and a stellar implementation of Bilstein shocks means that the Rebel is a willing and ready trail companion right out of the box. Add to that the Ram's benchmark interior, supple ride and incredible technology and the Rebel is an everyday driver that isn't afraid to go adventuring on the weekends.'

The competition takes place over five days and 1,000 miles, providing the panel of seven judges an opportunity to experience every plausible condition from city gridlock to technical trails. Judges tested each vehicle's performance, comfort and design.

'The Ram Rebel is the rugged extreme of the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 lineup, and this award from Four Wheeler magazine recognizes Rebel's combination of capability, design and durability,' said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand, FCA. 'We worked hard to deliver something unique with the Rebel, and it's a proud feeling when a leading off-road enthusiast publication stands behind it as their Pickup Truck of the Year.'

Based on the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, the Ram Rebel brings off-road capability to the full-size truck segment with unique design cues and off-road components backed by Ram Truck engineering. The Rebel comes standard with a factory lift or optional air-suspension for added ground clearance. The 33-inch tires, electronic-locking rear axle, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, tow hooks and other off-road-ready features also appeal to the truck owner looking for an adventure.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel starts at $44,095 not including $1,695 destination.

2019 Ram 1500

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck, leading in luxury, efficiency, capability and innovation. Ram leads the full-size truck segment with significant gains in fuel efficiency through an all-new eTorque mild hybrid system in both V-6 and V-8 configurations. Overall weight for the Ram 1500 has been reduced by 102 kilograms (225 pounds). The frame uses advanced materials and engineering to eliminate 46 kg (100 lbs.) while increasing stiffness and durability for 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world with technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems join the technology focus with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring.

