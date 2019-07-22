Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : 500 for Carsharing in Russia

07/22/2019 | 04:56am EDT
22 July 2019
Fiat 500 for Carsharing in Russia

  • The iconic Fiat 500 will be available for Delimobil users from the end of July.
  • The carsharing partnership is strategic for FCA Russia.

Users of the Russian carsharing service Delimobil will be able to drive the extraordinary Fiat 500. It is not often that we see this car on Moscow streets and it is sure to turn heads. In addition to its striking appearance, the iconic Fiat 500 has excellent driving dynamics and remarkable fuel-efficiency, features which have contributed to making it the most popular city car in Europe.

The Delimobil fleet currently counts more than 7,500 vehicles and its over 2,400,000 customers make over 42,000 trips a day.

FCA Russia will be supplying a fleet of 50 Fiat 500s to kick off the strategic partnership. The model, which was presented at the Grand Italia Fest in Moscow at the beginning of July 2019, will initially only be available for rent in the Russian capital before being added to the fleets of other cities.

The reasons for choosing the Fiat 500 lie first and foremost in its appeal for future carsharing users.

'Each of our cars is currently rented 13 times a day on average. According to our estimates, the Fiat 500 can exceed this daily use. We will continue to work to extend our fleet together with FCA in each of the new mobility areas in which we operate,' said Delimobil CEO Mukhit Seidakhmetov.

For FCA Russia, the partnership with Delimobil is a strategic one. In modern Russian society, having access to vehicles is more important than owning them and flexibility one of the features that people increasingly seek in services. Participating in a carsharing project together with Delimobil is a way for FCA Russia to offer new solutions and innovative ideas to customers.

Turin, 22 July 2019

About Delimobil
Established in 2015, Delimobil was the first carsharing project in Russia. By integrating best practices and the experience of European carsharing companies, it became an important and essential part of the transport infrastructure. The service is currently available in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Samara, Ufa, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, Grozny, Novosibirsk, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk, and Rostov-on-Don.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 08:54:03 UTC
