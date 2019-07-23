Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Abarth is Main Sponsor of the XV edition of Formula SAE ITALY, for the third consec...

The Scorpion brand is supporting this international event, organised in Italy by ANFIA, for the third consecutive year, in aid of the more than 2,600 students who will compete at the 'R. Paletti' Circuit at Varano de' Melegari (Parma) in the racing cars they have designed, developed and built themselves.

Abarth will provide the prizes for the 'Endurance & Efficiency' winners and will organise test drives in the new '70th anniversary' Abarth cars, for a truly thrilling experience on board the Abarth 595 Competizione, Abarth 595 esseesse and Abarth 124 Rally Tribute models.

The 15th edition of Formula SAE Italy, Formula Electric Italy & Formula Driverless, the competition between engineering students from universities all over the world, who design, build and drive their own racing cars, will be held from 24 to 28 July. Hosted at the 'R. Paletti' Circuit at Varano de' Melegari (Parma), the Italian Formula SAE event is organised by ANFIA (Italian Association of the Automotive Industry) and will involve Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as Main Sponsor with the Abarth brand, confirming FCA's desire to reinforce its links to the academic world and underline the sporting values of the Scorpion brand, with its long and glorious racing history.

Abarth is one of the very few automotive brands which has always been associated with racing, ever since its birth (this is its 70th anniversary year): Carlo Abarth tuned standard production cars to create fantastic, race-winning competition cars, originating and fostering the Scorpion's iconic image. There are clear similarities with the way the Formula SAE young engineers design and build their cars themselves, and also drive them on the track. And we must not forget that Abarth has always had a strong relationship young car and motor-sports enthusiasts, a bond proven by its involvement in the Formula 4 powered by Abarth, in Italy and Germany, the youth championship where promising young drivers can develop their skills.

Formula SAE Italy is therefore an exciting educational event, since the cars will be assessed over a demanding five-day period by a pool of judges, through an array of tests covering design, engineering efficiency and cost sustainability. Only the cars which pass these initial assessments will be admitted to the trackdrive tests: acceleration, skid-pad and autocross, through to perhaps the most exciting of all, the endurance event. This year more than 2,600 students from 27 countries and 80 different universities, representing 87 university teams, will be taking part. The focus is on not so much the young competitors' sporting prowess as their skills in terms of engineering know-how, hard work, organisation and meeting deadlines, design coordination and product presentation. There are awards for the different categories, subdivided by classes and type of test. Amongst the most coveted special prizes provided by the sponsors are the two awarded by the Abarth brand in the 'Endurance & Efficiency' category, for cars with combustion engine (1st classified in the endurance event class 1C) and electric motor (1st classified in the endurance event class 1E) respectively, as well as the award for the trackdrive event for autonomous vehicles (1st classified in the trackdrive event class 1D).

Amongst the most exciting activities featured at Formula SAE Italy 2019 are the circuit test drives on board the Abarth 124 Rally Tribute, the Abarth 595 Competizione and Abarth 595 esseesse, these two belonging to the new '70th Anniversary' range, identified on the outside by the specially developed logo that makes them truly unique and exclusive cars. Turning to specifics, with its 180 HP the Abarth 595 Competizione is the most 'radical' version of the Abarth icon, while the new Abarth 595 esseesse is a homage to the legendary Sixties tuning kit, successfully reprised in 2009 on the Abarth 500. Intended for lovers of sheer performance, today the new Abarth 595 esseesse combines the Scorpion brand's intrinsic adrenalin and sportiness with distinctive design, style and connectivity characteristics. We then come to the exclusive, limited edition Abarth 124 - built in a limited edition of just 124 units - which celebrates the amazing Abarth 124 rally and its very successful last season, culminating in victory in the FIA R-GT Cup and the European Rally Championship and more than 40 class victories in 12 different national championships. And to maintain its leading position and defend its titles, in 2019 the racing car has been completely updated, and it is competing throughout Europe with excellent results. In detail, the Abarth 124 Rally Tribute reveals unique contents which make it a genuine 'collector's item', such as the specific commemorative badge on the mudguards and, inside the cockpit, the numbered metal plaque. As well as a specific 'Authenticity Certification' - issued by FCA Heritage - which makes every single car an exclusive 'Instant Classic', to be carefully conserved as a safe investment for the future.

More information about the event is available on the website www.formula-ata.it.

Turin, 23 July 2019