Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Abarth presents the awards to the three winning Teams in the Formula SAE 2019 track...

For the first time, Italian teams occupied all the top three places at the event, organised by the ANFIA in the 'Motor Valley' and sponsored by the Scorpion brand for the third consecutive year.

Hosted at the 'R. Paletti' circuit, the competition ended yesterday with the award by Abarth of the prizes to Milan, Rome and Turin universities in the 'Endurance & Efficiency' and 'Trackdrive' categories.

With over 370 test drives, event participants enjoyed a truly thrilling experience on board the Abarth 595 Competizione, Abarth 595 esseesse and Abarth 124 Rally Tribute models.

The 15th edition of Formula SAE Italy, Formula Electric Italy & Formula Driverless, the competition between engineering students who design, build and trackdrive their own racing cars, came to an end yesterday. Hosted at the 'R. Paletti' Circuit at Varano de' Melegari (Parma), the Italian Formula SAE competition is organised by ANFIA (Italian Association of the Automotive Industry), and Abarth was the event's Main Sponsor for the third time in succession.

In this role, Abarth presented their awards to the winners of two categories:

'Endurance & Efficiency' Category

Class 1 C, cars with combustion engine, the Dynamis PRC team of the Politecnico, Milan;

Class 1 E, electric cars, the Squadra Corse of the Politecnico, Turin.

'Trackdrive' Category

Class 1 D, trackdrive test for self-driving vehicles,the Sapienza Corse team of La Sapienza University in Rome

The three prestige Italian universities also headed the overall ranking, winning the country an amazing one-two-three for the first time.

Abarth is one of the very few automotive brands which has always been associated with racing, ever since its birth (this is its 70th anniversary year): Carlo Abarth tuned standard production cars to create fantastic, race-winning competition cars, originating and fostering the Scorpion's iconic image. There are clear similarities with the way the young Formula SAE engineers design and build their cars themselves, and also drive them on the track. And we must not forget that Abarth has always had a strong relationship young car and motor-sports enthusiasts, a bond proven by its involvement in the Formula 4 powered by Abarth, in Italy and Germany, the youth championship where promising young drivers can develop their skills.

In total, more than 2,600 students (from 26 countries and more than 79 different universities) took part in the 15th edition of Formula SAE Italy, and their cars were assessed over a demanding five-day period by an expert pool of judges, through a variety of tests covering design, engineering efficiency and cost sustainability. They were all required to submit their cars' business and design plans with cost analysis, and only the cars which passed the technical inspections were admitted to the tests on the circuit: acceleration, skid-pad and autocross, through to perhaps the most exciting of all, the endurance event itself.

The students also gained first-hand experience of Scorpion cars by taking part in the circuit test-drives on board the Abarth 124 Rally Tribute, Abarth 595 Competizione and Abarth 595 esseesse. A total of more than 370 test drives took place, highlighting the outstanding qualities of the Abarth 595 Competizione - the most 'radical' version of the Abarth icon - and the Abarth 595 esseesse, named in homage to the legendary Sixties tuning kit. Not to mention the breath-taking experience at the wheel of the limited edition Abarth 124 - built in a limited edition of just 124 units - which celebrates the amazing Abarth 124 rally and its very successful last season, culminating in victory in the FIA R-GT Cup and the European Rally Championship and more than 40 class victories in 12 different national championships.

Turin, 29 July 2019