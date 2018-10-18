Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Wins ‘Driver’s Award’ At Carwow 2018 Awards

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has been awarded the inaugural 'Driver's Award' at the 2018 carwow awards in London

Award-winning flagship SUV recognised thanks to its dynamic performance produced by its 510hp, 2.9 Bi-Turbo V6 petrol engine

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has been awarded the inaugural 'Driver's Award' at the prestigious carwow awards 2018, an annual celebration of the best new cars held at the Shard, London.

The 'Driver's Award' winner was selected by carwow's team of experts, who placed the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the most powerful Alfa Romeo SUV ever created for road use, ahead of some tough competition from the likes of the Honda Civic Type R and the Mazda MX-5.

Combining 50:50 weight distribution with all-wheel drive architecture, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is powered by a 510hp, 2.9-litre Bi-Turbo V6 petrol engine, which allows it to achieve a top speed of 176mph and go from zero to 62mph in just 3.8 seconds.

The carwow judging panel commented 'While the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio may not be the first performance SUV, it's easily the most fun - in fact it's more of a laugh to drive than most other pure sports cars and that's why it wins the carwow Driver's Award. It's a true have your cake and eat it car!'

Andrew Tracey, Sales and Marketing Director for Alfa Romeo said: 'To be recognised by the carwow awards is a huge achievement for Alfa Romeo and is testimony to the passion and dedication that went into building a beautiful sports SUV with outstanding performance. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has just gone on sale in the UK so picking up this converted prize marks an amazing start to its story'.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio features advanced technology designed to maximise dynamic performance, such as the Alfa Chassis Domain Control system, the AlfaTM D.N.A. Pro selector with Race mode and four wheel drive combined with AlfaTM active torque vectoring.

Innovative safety systems, including Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Brake with pedestrian recognition and Lane Departure Warning, come as standard throughout the range and contributed to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio being awarded a prestigious Five Star Euro NCAP rating.

Turin, 18 October 2018