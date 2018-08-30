'F1 Unleash' that will be animating the Darsena in Navigli area of Milan opened yesterday. The event dedicated to motor enthusiasts will be free for all to attend, to warm up for the Italian Grand Prix scheduled to take place in Monza at the weekend. The Grand Prix on the circuit near Milan is one of the Formula 1 World Championship classics and is inextricably linked to the history of Alfa Romeo. The Alfa Romeo 158 driven by Nino Farina, for instance, won the first edition in 1950 paving his way to the championship title. In third place, in Monza and on the scoreboard, that year went to his team mate Luigi Fagioli. That is why today, in a season marked by the return of Alfa Romeo to Formula 1, the special event in the heart of Milan is taking on an even deeper meaning, strengthening the bonds that exist between the brand, the city and the racing world surrounding by excited crowds.

The event was kicked off by the genuine racing emotions. The public was invited to the Fan Village to see the showcar of the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc up close. The car then surprised the public by running laps on a 1.6 km long course made on Viale D'Annunzio. The spectacular parade ended in Piazza XXIV Maggio. Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the best of the current production of the Alfa Romeo brand, hot-lapped on the same course. Both cars fitted a powerful 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo 510 hp engine.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 'NRING'

There is more. The Alfa Romeo stand is hosting a model of the exclusive Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 'NRING', an outstanding limited-edition model created to celebrate the records set by the brand on the famous Nürgburgring in Germany. In addition to the features of excellence that characterise all Quadrifoglio models, the special edition sports an exclusive Circuito Grey livery and bare carbon fibre roof, carbon-ceramic brakes, Sparco® racing seats with red stitching and carbon shell structure, automatic transmission knob with carbon fibre insert, and leather and Alcantara steering wheel, also with carbon fibre inserts. The front badge and the rear-view mirror caps are made of carbon fibre, like the side skirt inserts. Not to mention tinted windows, Adaptive Cruise Control, the Harman Kardon premium audio package, and the AlfaTM Connect 3D Nav infotainment system with 8.8'' screen, Apple CarPlayTM, Android AutoTM and DAB. An exclusive and dedicated customer experience has been planned for those lucky enough to buy it.

Turin, 30 August 2018