Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Alfa Romeo at "F1 Unleash" in Milan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 10:12am CEST

'F1 Unleash' that will be animating the Darsena in Navigli area of Milan opened yesterday. The event dedicated to motor enthusiasts will be free for all to attend, to warm up for the Italian Grand Prix scheduled to take place in Monza at the weekend. The Grand Prix on the circuit near Milan is one of the Formula 1 World Championship classics and is inextricably linked to the history of Alfa Romeo. The Alfa Romeo 158 driven by Nino Farina, for instance, won the first edition in 1950 paving his way to the championship title. In third place, in Monza and on the scoreboard, that year went to his team mate Luigi Fagioli. That is why today, in a season marked by the return of Alfa Romeo to Formula 1, the special event in the heart of Milan is taking on an even deeper meaning, strengthening the bonds that exist between the brand, the city and the racing world surrounding by excited crowds.

The event was kicked off by the genuine racing emotions. The public was invited to the Fan Village to see the showcar of the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc up close. The car then surprised the public by running laps on a 1.6 km long course made on Viale D'Annunzio. The spectacular parade ended in Piazza XXIV Maggio. Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the best of the current production of the Alfa Romeo brand, hot-lapped on the same course. Both cars fitted a powerful 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo 510 hp engine.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 'NRING'

There is more. The Alfa Romeo stand is hosting a model of the exclusive Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 'NRING', an outstanding limited-edition model created to celebrate the records set by the brand on the famous Nürgburgring in Germany. In addition to the features of excellence that characterise all Quadrifoglio models, the special edition sports an exclusive Circuito Grey livery and bare carbon fibre roof, carbon-ceramic brakes, Sparco® racing seats with red stitching and carbon shell structure, automatic transmission knob with carbon fibre insert, and leather and Alcantara steering wheel, also with carbon fibre inserts. The front badge and the rear-view mirror caps are made of carbon fibre, like the side skirt inserts. Not to mention tinted windows, Adaptive Cruise Control, the Harman Kardon premium audio package, and the AlfaTM Connect 3D Nav infotainment system with 8.8'' screen, Apple CarPlayTM, Android AutoTM and DAB. An exclusive and dedicated customer experience has been planned for those lucky enough to buy it.

Turin, 30 August 2018

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 08:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
10:12aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Alfa Romeo at "F1 Unleash" in Milan
PU
08/29FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Professional at the 2018 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon
PU
08/29India's Mahindra says Fiat Chrysler files patent complaint in U.S.
RE
08/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Jeep® Introduces New 2018 Wrangler Moab Edition
PU
08/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Preview – 2018 Formula One Heineken Italian Gr..
PU
08/28U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
RE
08/28U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
RE
08/28Mexico Pact Eases Car Makers' Concerns
DJ
08/27NEW FIAT 500X : back to the future with new engines and new technologies
PU
08/27FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Ex-Fiat Chrysler exec gets 5 ½ years in union briber..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Value Stocks Episode 4 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (Podcast) 
08/29(Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/29WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Efforts Continue To Update NAFTA 
08/27KUDLOW : U.S. may have to use auto tariffs if unable to reach fair deal with Can.. 
08/27Stock markets at record highs after U.S. and Mexico reach trade deal 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 114 B
EBIT 2018 7 441 M
Net income 2018 4 956 M
Finance 2018 3 146 M
Yield 2018 1,58%
P/E ratio 2018 4,72
P/E ratio 2019 4,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 23 208 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,6 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES0.34%27 140
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.05%49 520
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.91%39 763
FERRARI28.00%23 580
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 475
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-54.56%14 148
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.