Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Alfa Romeo at GP number 1000 with a livery that celebrates Nino Farina's win at the first Formula One race - Silverstone 1950 - on Alfa Romeo 158

Here we are at race #1000 in 2019: P15 for Antonio, P9 and two points for Kimi. Well done guys - here's to the next 1000!

Weather: sunny and dry, 19-20°C air, 25-29°C track

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

'It was a tricky weekend for us, having faced some technical issues on Friday and Saturday. Both drivers did a good job in the race today, managing their individual situations well. We scored some more points with Kimi finishing in P9. Antonio showed a consistent performance and finished the race in the midfield, after starting from the back row. We have some work ahead and will push to come back stronger in Baku.'





Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 02/Ferrari)

Result: 9th. Start on medium (C3) tyres, after 25 laps change to hard (C2) tyres

'The car felt good today. We started from further back on the grid and at least scored some points. In the end I lost the grip on the front tyres. It's a shame because I was looking after them during the race, but they just got too cold and I slowed down. We will continue working on making improvements and see what we can do in Baku.'





Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 (Chassis 03/Ferrari)

Result: 15th. Start on soft (C4) tyres, after 7 laps change to medium (C3) tyres and after 30 laps change to medium (C3) tyres

'It was a difficult weekend overall. We started the race from the back of the grid and went with a bit of a different strategy to try and gain some positions. It didn't work so well in the end and now I just look forward to starting fresh at the next GP in Azerbaijan. I have some good memories from Baku and it will be fun to race there again. We will see what we can achieve.'

About Alfa Romeo brand:

Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles.

In every Alfa Romeo, technology and passion converge to produce a true work of art - every detail essential, every design the perfect harmony between beauty and purpose, engineering and emotion. Fully reviving Alfa Romeo's spirit and maximizing its global appeal has been one of FCA's priorities. Following a clear and well-defined strategy, Alfa Romeo is writing a new chapter in its more than century-long history that represents an extraordinary opportunity to realize the brand's full potential. Today, Alfa Romeo is a true showcase of the Group's best resources, talent and technological know-how. First with the Giulia, and more recently with the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo has created two models that capture the pure and original spirit of the brand - that instantly recognizable thoroughbred character. These models are testament to Alfa Romeo's La meccanica delle emozioni spirit and quintessential examples of what people have come to expect from this prestigious brand. Alfa Romeo is winning the hearts of a new generation and retaking its rightful position as one of the world's most desired premium brands. It is, once again, one of the leading symbols of Italian engineering and style, an icon of Italy's technological excellence and creative spirit. After more than 30 years of absence from Formula One, the brand announced its return to the sport in 2018 as Title Sponsor of the Sauber F1 Team.

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three entities - Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates the Formula One team - Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing - and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full- and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely to apply the expertise of over 450 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects.

Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber. For over 45 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Title Sponsor Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2019 championship under the Team name Alfa Romeo Racing.

Media contact Alfa Romeo:

Davide D'Amico

davide.damico1@fcagroup.com +39 3357715011