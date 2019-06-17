Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Alfa Romeo rides high in the 2019 Bandini Trophy

06/17/2019 | 06:09am EDT
17 June 2019
Alfa Romeo rides high in the 2019 Bandini Trophy
  • Since 1992, the prestigious 'Bandini Trophy' has been awarded - in memory of the Italian driver Lorenzo Bandini - to people who have produced an outstanding performance in the world of motorsport.
  • This year Antonio Giovinazzi - of the Formula 1 Alfa Romeo Racing team - was awarded the title of best Formula 1 newcomer of the year.
  • The Italian driver also excited the public during the drive from Faenza to Brisighella behind the wheel of the team's C38 single-seater, which was followed by a Giulia Quadrifoglio from the 'Alfa Romeo Racing' special series.

The twenty-sixth edition of the Lorenzo Bandini Trophy took place over the weekend. The event involved over 15,000 people and culminated with the prize awarded to Antonio Giovinazzi as the best new driver of the year in Formula 1. The Italian Alfa Romeo Racing team driver added his name to a list of legendary drivers who won this prize in past editions in Brisighella. Previous Bandini Trophy winners include champions of the calibre of his current team-mate Kimi Räikkönen, Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, Jacques Villeneuve, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. In his category, Giovinazzi is a successor to Bottas and Verstappen.

Antonio Giovinazzi and Alfa Romeo moved and excited the public not only with the gratitude the driver expressed on the Brisighella stage, but also during his drive to the town on the slopes of the Tuscan-Romagna Apennines, one of the 'Most Beautiful Towns of Italy '. On Saturday afternoon, at the head of the caravan of vehicles driving from Faenza along a local road to Brisighella, Giovinazzi drove the Alfa Romeo Racing single-seater C38 running car. As a result, spectators were able to thrill to the unmistakable power-roar of a nearby Formula 1 car and admire its superb bodywork colours. Behind Giovinazzi came an 'Alfa Romeo Racing' Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. This special limited edition series pays tribute to its team colours and is enriched with exclusive quality contents.

Sparco racing seats, for example, are standard with red stitching and carbon shell, the automatic gearshift knob with carbon insert is signed by Mopar®, and the leather and alcantara steering wheel also boasts carbon inserts. A special celebratory badge with the Alfa Romeo Racing logo adds to the aura of prestige. The emotion of competitive driving is transmitted by technical details like the exposed carbon fibre roof on the Giulia, plus its 19' burnished alloy wheels and red brake calipers. To top everything, this special series comes fitted with the exclusive Akrapovič titanium exhaust, which emphasizes the deep and aggressive music of the 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo engine: with it, the Giulia 'Alfa Romeo Racing' benefits from a 10 HP power increase.

Turin, 17 June 2019

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 10:08:04 UTC
