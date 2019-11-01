Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : All-new Jeep® Gladiator Named Best Off-road Vehicle by Sobre Ruedas at Miami Auto Show

11/01/2019
All-new Jeep® Gladiator Named Best Off-road Vehicle by Sobre Ruedas at Miami Auto Show
November 1, 2019 , Miami Beach, Fla. - The all-new 2020 Jeep® Gladiator - the most capable midsize truck ever - was named the 'Best Off-Road Vehicle' for 2019 by Sobre Ruedas, the leading Spanish-language automotive radio show in the United States.

'The Jeep Gladiator is a midsize truck that truly dominates in both on- and off-road driving while providing a high level of versatility that today's customers demand,' said Jaime Florez, director and host of Sobre Ruedas. 'No other truck of any size offers the unique experience of open-air driving while also having the capability to tackle any obstacle thrown its way, all in a very attractive package.'

The 2019 Sobre Ruedas awards ceremony took place today at the Miami Beach Convention Center as part of the 49th edition of the Miami International Auto Show.

The Sobre Ruedas executive committee was responsible for generating the nominations. A group of automotive industry experts selected the winners of the 12 basic categories, in addition to the top prize, the Sobre Ruedas Vehicle of the Year.

All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator
The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the most off-road capable midsize truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload.

Available with three different powertrain combinations and equipped with a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.

All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.

About Sobre Ruedas
Sobre Ruedas is the leading automotive radio show in Spanish in the United States, broadcasted live for more than 15 years on ESPN Deportes Radio, and now on Unan1mo Radio, a network of radio stations in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as thru the TuneIn Radio platform. For two hours every weekend, thousands of Hispanics all over the country tune their radios on Unan1mo Radio, to listen to Jaime Florez, Niky Pauli and Sergio Rodriguez and share with them their common passions: cars, engines, anything on wheels and the latest information on automotive sports.

About Jeep Brand
Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Jeep and FCA US news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 17:37:09 UTC
