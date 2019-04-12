Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : At FCA we are committed to transform our sustainability commitments into tangible results

At FCA we are committed to transform our sustainability commitments into tangible results

In 2018, FCA continued to transform our sustainability commitments into concrete actions that aim to create long-term value responsibly. FCA is conscious of the effect that our activities and products have on society and the environment, and of our role in developing solutions to reduce our environmental footprint. We operate responsibly to contribute to the relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) supporting the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

The 2018 FCA Sustainability Report, released today at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, communicates to stakeholders the most relevant social, economic and environmental achievements and long-term targets addressed by the Group.

In 2018, we shipped 4.8 million vehicles to customers around the world, while continuing to reduce the environmental footprint of our operations. Over the past eight years, we decreased CO2 emissions by 27%, water consumption by 38% and waste generated by 62% per vehicle produced in our mass-market assembly and stamping plants. We engaged our workforce in our sustainability- focused activities, and in 2018 we collected more than 2.4 million suggestions from employees worldwide on potential improvements to products and processes.

We continued our efforts to develop vehicles responsibly through dedication to efficient powertrains, electrification technologies, improved aerodynamics, weight reduction, vehicle safety and quality. On June 1, 2018, the Group revealed the 2018-2022 business plan with a focus on technology development: autonomous driving, vehicle connectivity and electrification deployment.

In 2018, we launched mild hybrid versions of the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler and all-new 2019 Ram 1500. In addition, at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show we presented the Jeep Renegade and Compass plug-in hybrid versions and the Alfa Romeo Tonale and Fiat Concept Centoventi electrified concept cars. FCA continued our collaboration with Waymo, Google's self- driving car company, announcing an agreement to add up to 62,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans to Waymo's self-driving fleet.

Our community investment activities reflect our efforts to promote thriving, resilient communities. In 2018, we committed charitable resources for a value of about €24 million globally. Our employees volunteered around the world more than 174,000 hours during work time in support of social projects.

