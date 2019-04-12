Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : At FCA we are committed to transform our sustainability commitments into tangible results

0
04/12/2019 | 11:03am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

At FCA we are committed to transform our sustainability commitments into tangible results

In 2018, FCA continued to transform our sustainability commitments into concrete actions that aim to create long-term value responsibly. FCA is conscious of the effect that our activities and products have on society and the environment, and of our role in developing solutions to reduce our environmental footprint. We operate responsibly to contribute to the relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) supporting the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

The 2018 FCA Sustainability Report, released today at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, communicates to stakeholders the most relevant social, economic and environmental achievements and long-term targets addressed by the Group.

In 2018, we shipped 4.8 million vehicles to customers around the world, while continuing to reduce the environmental footprint of our operations. Over the past eight years, we decreased CO2 emissions by 27%, water consumption by 38% and waste generated by 62% per vehicle produced in our mass-market assembly and stamping plants. We engaged our workforce in our sustainability- focused activities, and in 2018 we collected more than 2.4 million suggestions from employees worldwide on potential improvements to products and processes.

We continued our efforts to develop vehicles responsibly through dedication to efficient powertrains, electrification technologies, improved aerodynamics, weight reduction, vehicle safety and quality. On June 1, 2018, the Group revealed the 2018-2022 business plan with a focus on technology development: autonomous driving, vehicle connectivity and electrification deployment.

In 2018, we launched mild hybrid versions of the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler and all-new 2019 Ram 1500. In addition, at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show we presented the Jeep Renegade and Compass plug-in hybrid versions and the Alfa Romeo Tonale and Fiat Concept Centoventi electrified concept cars. FCA continued our collaboration with Waymo, Google's self- driving car company, announcing an agreement to add up to 62,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans to Waymo's self-driving fleet.

Our community investment activities reflect our efforts to promote thriving, resilient communities. In 2018, we committed charitable resources for a value of about €24 million globally. Our employees volunteered around the world more than 174,000 hours during work time in support of social projects.

For further information: tel.: +39 (011) 00 63088

Email: mediarelations@fcagroup.com

www.fcagroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

Discover more about FCA's sustainability journey by watching our 2018 Sustainability Highlights

video or reading our 2018 Sustainability Report in the dedicated section of fcagroup.com

London, 12 April 2019

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Group's current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including possibility of new Eurozone sovereign debt crisis, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of the Group's control.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 15:02:06 UTC
