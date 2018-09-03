Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : August 2018 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Italy

Comment on FCA's August Sales in Italy

FCA posted August sales in Italy of 24,700 vehicles, with total sales up 2.6% year-over-year and retail sales up 24.5%. Market share was 27.0%. Year-to-date, Group sales totaled more than 369,800 vehicles with market share at 27.1%. Jeep posted a 137.8% year-over-year sales increase, with the brand achieving an all-time record market share in Italy of 6.2%. Alfa Romeo also posted a strong result with August sales in Italy up 66.6%. FCA closed the month with a total of six models ranking in the top ten. These included the Fiat Panda, Jeep Compass, Fiat 500X, Fiat Tipo, Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500L.

FCA posted August sales in Italy of 24,700 vehicles (+2.6%) with market share at 27.0%. Particularly important was the 24.5% increase in retail sales, which led to a significant reduction in sales of 'zero-kilometer' vehicles.

For the eight months year-to-date, FCA sales totaled more than 369,800 vehicles and share was 27.1%.

All major models contributed to the increase and FCA dominated the monthly rankings once again with a total of six vehicles in the top ten. These included the Fiat Panda, Jeep Compass, Fiat 500X, Fiat Tipo, Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500L.

Jeep posted August sales of nearly 5,700 vehicles. This represented a 137.8% increase with the brand achieving an all-time record market share in Italy of 6.2% (+330 basis points year-over-year).

For the year-to-date, brand sales were up 104.0% to nearly 61,000 vehicles and share was 4.5%.

In August, the Jeep Compass was the third most popular vehicle in Italy with more than 3,000 units sold and an 18.7% segment share. With nearly 2,100 units sold, the Jeep Renegade remained firmly in the top ten and held a 14.5% segment share (second only to the Fiat 500X). In addition, the Jeep Grand Cherokee was leader in its segment with a 22.9% share.

Alfa Romeo outperformed the market once again with August sales up 66.6% to more than 3,600 vehicles and market share up 135 basis points to 3.9%.

Year-to-date, sales were up 16.3% to 35,800 vehicles with market share up 40 basis points to 2.6%.

The Giulia and Stelvio both remained first in their segments with respective shares of 35.3% and 18.1%. The Giulietta also posted a positive result in August, ranking second in the C segment (just behind the Fiat Tipo) with a 15.4% share.

Fiat brand posted August sales of more than 14,100 vehicles and market share was 15.5% for the month.

Year-to date, brand sales totaled nearly 241,200 vehicles and market share was 17.7%.

The Fiat brand made a major contribution to the Group's increase in retail sales. A total of four brand models were in the Italian top ten in August with nearly all leading the rankings in their respective segments. The Panda was first in the A segment with a 32.9% share. The Tipo led the C segment with a 23.1% share. The 500X was leader in its segment with a 20.6% share. The 500L dominated its segment with a 48.5% share. In the MPV segment, the Qubo and Doblò led with a combined 45.4% share. The 124 Spider also closed the month as number one in its segment with a 45.6% share.

Lancia sales totaled nearly 1,300 vehicles in August with market share at 1.4%.

Year-to-date, brand sales totaled nearly 32,000 vehicles and share was 2.3%.

