Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Brand Introduces New Options for 2019 124 Spider

September 4, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich.

- With a host of new options, along comes the 2019 Fiat 124 Spider.

The FIAT brand announced today three new options for its head-turning 124 Spider lineup. Options include a new Record Monza Exhaust, a new Veleno Appearance Group and new custom center stripes.

'With iconic Italian styling and segment-exclusive turbo power, the Fiat 124 Spider offers the ultimate top-down, fun-to-drive experience,' said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands - Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA - North America. 'For 2019, we're offering new custom options that will stand out on the road and at the track.'

Record Monza Exhaust

Available on 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth models, the Record Monza Exhaust, factory-installed $995 U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), provides the unmistakable 'Abarth Growl.'

The Record Monza Exhaust system is a tribute to the speed record broken by Carlo Abarth on the famous Italian circuit. Its powerful and aggressive sound is the result of a perfect combination of Dual-Mode technology, with four exits and an aggressive design that alerts others to the 'sting' within.

Constructed of stainless steel, it provides high durability and a clean, integrated appearance, resulting in a signature look that FIAT racing enthusiasts will appreciate.

Fiat 124 Spider Abarth models equipped with the Record Monza Exhaust also benefit from enhanced technology, performance attributes and unique design features. With a dual-path exhaust setup that includes a spring-loaded diversion valve, the system modifies exhaust tone and flow according to different driving dynamics and engine loads. When the vehicle is at idle or low throttle, exhaust tones are reflected with lower noise levels. However, when full throttle is engaged, the valve system will maximize exhaust flow, bypassing the muffler, and complement acceleration with the signature 'Abarth Growl' for an unmistakable road presence.

Veleno Appearance Group

Also available on 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth models is the Veleno Appearance Group. 'Veleno,' which translated into English means 'poison,' is symbolic of the legendary Abarth scorpion. The appearance group includes red exterior mirror caps, a red lower fascia lip and a red front tow hook. Inside, Abarth-branded carpeted floor mats and a bright foot rest highlight the signature Abarth racing heritage.

The 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth Veleno Appearance Group is available with four exterior colors: Puro White Tri-Coat Pearl, Brillante White, Forte Black Metallic and Chiaro Silver Metallic. Interior colors include Nero (black) or Nero/Rosso (black/red).

The Veleno Appearance Group is available for $495 MSRP on 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth models.

Stripes

New custom center stripe options are available on the 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Classica model for $295 MSRP. The new 'Double Rally Stripe' is available in either white or red. Also available is the multi-colored 'Retro Stripe' in both white/gray and red/gray combinations.

2019 Fiat 124 Spider Classica

Starting at $24,995 MSRP, the Classica model features a dual-tip exhaust, black roll-bar finish, and body-color header, side sills and door handles. The roadster also comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, Nero (black) premium cloth seats, halogen headlamps and LED tail lamps. Inside, soft-touch materials on the instrument panel are highlighted with light silver accents. Not visible are eight points to reduce Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH), including insulation in the instrument panel, center tunnel, convertible top and rear trunk, to name a few.

2019 Fiat 124 Spider Lusso

Starting at $27,795 MSRP, the Lusso ('Luxury') model builds on the Classica with 17-inch alloy wheels, silver-painted A-pillar header and roll-bar cover and dual-tip chrome exhaust. The interior features heated premium leather seats in Nero (black) or Saddle and a leatherette-wrapped cluster brow. The lower instrument panel also is wrapped in leatherette, with Piano Black accents throughout.

2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth

Starting under $30,000, the Fiat 124 Spider Abarth offers a sportier, more responsive driving experience for performance enthusiasts with 164 horsepower. Features include a front and rear Bilstein sport suspension, mechanical limited-slip differential, front strut tower bar, Sport Mode selector and sport-tuned chrome quad-tip exhaust with the world-renowned Abarth sound. Its aggressive appearance comes complete with unique front and rear fascia, 17-inch Gun Metal aluminum wheels, Gun Metal exterior accents and an available hand-painted hood stripe, offering a one-of-a-kind appearance. Other available features include a Brembo braking system and Recaro seats for added sportiness.

About the Fiat 124 Spider

The Fiat 124 Spider revives the storied nameplate, bringing its classic Italian styling and performance to a new generation. Paying homage to the original 124 Spider more than 50 years after its introduction, the Fiat 124 Spider delivers the ultimate Italian roadster experience with driving excitement, technology and safety combined with iconic Italian design.

The Fiat 124 Spider, designed in Centro Stile in Turin, Italy, borrows cues from the original Spider - widely considered one of Fiat's most beautiful cars of all time - and reinterprets them for today. The 124 Spider has a timeless low-slung presence, with a classically beautiful body side, well-balanced proportions and a sporty cabin-to-hood ratio.

The roadster comes standard with the proven 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo four-cylinder engine, the engine's first application in a rear-wheel-drive vehicle. The engine delivers 164 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque on Abarth and is available with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 124 Spider's suspension uses a double-wishbone layout in front and a multi-link in the rear, specifically tuned for greater stability while braking and turning. Steering is light and responsive with the use of an electric power-assist (dual pinion) system. NVH enhancements, including an acoustic front windshield and insulation treatments, help deliver a refined, quiet ride.

The vehicle is available with an array of safety and security features, including full LED adaptive front headlamps, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection and a ParkView rear backup camera.

Technology and convenience features include Keyless Enter 'n Go, Bluetooth connectivity, heated seats, available Bose premium nine-speaker audio system and FIAT Connect 7.0 with a 7-inch touchscreen display.

