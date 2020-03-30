Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : CEO to halve his salary for three months in virus response - letter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 04:32pm EDT
FCA's Manley at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

Fiat Chrysler top executives will temporarily cut their salaries to preserve the automaker's financial soundness during the coronavirus emergency, Chief Executive Mike Manley told employees on Monday.

Manley said he would halve his salary for the next three months to avoid job cuts in the second quarter, according to a letter seen by Reuters, that he sent to employees.

Chairman John Elkann and the other members of the board will give up their entire salaries until year end, Manley added in the letter.

Other executives will see their wages cut by 30% while the group will ask employees not affected by current cuts in working shifts to have 20% of their salaries' payments temporarily postponed.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
04:55pFCA executives, salaried employees to take pay cuts during coronavirus pandem..
RE
04:32pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : CEO to halve his salary for three months in virus re..
RE
02:28pCoronavirus drives U.S. March auto sales off a cliff
RE
09:22aLockdown set to stymie Fiat attempt to restart some Italian production
RE
03/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Businesses are lining up for government cash
03/27Ferrari extends Italian plant closures to April 14 subject to supplies
RE
03/26U.S. carmakers move to shore up cash, Ford to restart some plants
RE
03/26Ford to restart U.S. truck plants in April to beat pandemic-linked cash squee..
RE
03/26FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Statement on the Restart of North America Operat..
PU
03/26Fiat Chrysler agrees new 3.5 billion euro credit facility with banks
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 103 B
EBIT 2020 6 199 M
Net income 2020 3 639 M
Finance 2020 4 441 M
Yield 2020 10,2%
P/E ratio 2020 2,91x
P/E ratio 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,05x
EV / Sales2021 0,06x
Capitalization 9 896 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 12,82  €
Last Close Price 6,31  €
Spread / Highest target 344%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-50.90%11 264
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.92%33 803
FERRARI N.V.-9.37%27 721
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-36.95%18 621
BYD COMPANY LIMITED3.36%18 530
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.6.78%13 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group