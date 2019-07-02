Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Camp Jeep® 2019 starring the European Preview of the new Jeep Gladiator gets under ...

02 July 2019

Camp Jeep® 2019 starring the European Preview of the new Jeep Gladiator gets under way

Camp Jeep ® will take place in San Martino di Castrozza, Italy, from July 12 - 14.

Full program and registration are available on the markets' local Jeep websites.

Annual event is the largest in the Jeep ® Owners Group (J.O.G.) calendar.

This year's event will be the most sustainable Camp Jeep ever: all the logs used for the set up come from the woods that surround the Camp Jeep venue.

Visitors at Camp Jeep will have a first chance to get up close to the new Jeep Gladiator.

Most capable mid-size pick-up truck ever, Jeep Gladiator marks the return of the brand to the pick-up segment after 27 years.

New Wrangler 1941 designed by Mopar ® and the entire Jeep SUV range will also take centre stage.

Several off-road trails with different levels of difficulty to test Jeep's 4x4 legendary capability and drivers' own all-terrain skills with expert Jeep Academy instructors in the technical Academy area.

Special 'theme' areas will take visitors through a fascinating 360-degree journey in the Jeep world: the Museum area will retrace the stages of a long, glorious history of the Jeep brand and the heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks; the Mopar area will display two versions of Jeep Wrangler 1941 and the full catalogue of Jeep Authentic Accessories powered by Mopar; and the Official Jeep merchandising corner will showcase the exclusive accessories and apparel of the Jeep lifestyle collection.

An action-packed programme, including shows, outdoor sports, barbecues, children's activities, live concerts and the closing Jeep Parade which will be a key moment of this year's three-day event.

Camp Jeep ® 2019 - the largest annual event in the Jeep Owners' Group (J.O.G) calendar will open to the public on July 12 - 14, serving up a thrilling brand experience in authentic, pure Jeep style.

The event, which will be held in the heart of the Dolomites region, in the well-known town of San Martino di Castrozza, will attract more than 1,200 Jeep enthusiasts and will feature over 700 vehicles.

The link to register and the complete programme of Camp Jeep 2019 are available on each market's local Jeep website or on Jeep's official social media channels.

The three-day program will be a celebration of freedom, passion and adventure and the opportunity to experience the extraordinary off-road capability of the iconic Jeep Wrangler, and to put the entire Jeep range through its paces on the challenging mountain trails of the majestic Dolomites. A total of more than 40 km of trails will be available for visitors to test Jeep models and put their own off-road skills to the test alongside expert Jeep Academy drivers in the technical area, learning some extreme tricks along the way.

It will be also an edition also dedicated to local sustainability, as all the wood used for the set up and to build the obstacles on the off-road trails comes from the forests that surround the Camp Jeep venue. These are the so-called 'Schianti', which are the trees that collapsed during last October's storms in the Trentino Alto Adige region. They needed to be removed and disposed of to allow for reforestation of the area.

Fans of the brand and Jeep Owners Group (JOG) members from across Europe will also have a first chance to get up close to the new Jeep Gladiator, the most capable mid-size truck ever, which will also feature a unique customisation created for the occasion by Mopar ®, the FCA brand dedicated to aftersales products and services for all vehicles of the Group. First revealed to the world at the Los Angeles Motor Show in late 2018, the new Jeep Gladiator marks the return of the brand to the pick-up truck segment after 27 years. As the ultimate vehicle for any outdoor adventure, the new Jeep pick-up will be launched across the EMEA Region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) next year.

Another major feature at Camp Jeep will be the new Jeep Wrangler 1941 designed by Mopar. Camp Jeep will mark the commercial launch of this model three months after its global reveal at the Geneva Motor Show. Displayed in the Mopar corner, the vehicle is a 4WD model with a 100% street legal outfit, fitted with Jeep Performance Parts capable of enhancing its undisputed off-road capability. A two-inch suspension lift kit, optional snorkel, performance rock rails, black door sill guards, black fuel door and all-weather mats add to the specific configuration of this model.

The hardcore configuration is completed by a 1941 hood decal that commemorates an important year for the Jeep brand: the first introduction of the Willys, also represented on other details of the vehicle such as the wheels, gear knob and tailgate table. The vehicle is also enhanced with other Authentic Accessories selected from the range of over 200 Jeep Wrangler options, which more specifically include the Seven-Slot front grille, mudguards, off-road lights, matt black mirror. It will be available after this summer on all Wrangler 2.2-litre diesel models, and on all trims, including Sport, Sahara and Rubicon.

The dedicated Mopar area will feature displays of two different Jeep Wrangler 1941 - one based on the off-road specialist Rubicon trim with two-door configuration, equipped with a 2.2-litre, 200-hp diesel engine and sporting a Hella Yella Clear Coat exterior with black Mesh Sunbonnet, the other based on the more upscale 4-doors Sahara trim with Ocean Blue Metallic Clear Coat exterior and hard top - for customers who want to stand out for their unique style in the city. The latter is also powered by the 2.2-litre 200-hp diesel.

A vast array of Authentic Accessories powered by Mopar for the new Wrangler 1941 will be displayed in the Mopar corner as well as selection of new Mopar Merchandising line; the latter will be on sale during the event for those who wish to take a souvenir home.

It will also be possible to discover Mopar Connect, the official features set of connected service dedicated to Safety&Security and Vehicle Remote Control.

The Jeep brand continues to evolve, to perfect the technical skills of its SUV range and expand in new territories while contributing to the most award-winning range of all time and remaining faithful to its tradition and uniqueness. All fans will be able to retrace the stages of a long, glorious history including some examples of the lineage of tough, dependable Jeep pick-up trucks that were predecessors to Gladiator in the Museum Area, which will host seven historical models.

These are the 1978 Jeep Cherokee Chief 'Levis, a special Cherokee version resulting from the memorable collaboration with Levi Strauss from 1975 to 1978; the 1970 Jeep CJ5 'Renegade I', a special trim offered on the CJ5 and CJ7 models until 1986 which marks the first appearance of the name 'Renegade' in Jeep's history; the 1978 Jeep CJ7 'Golden Eagle', an upscale model of the CJ7 launched in the same year as the original Renegade; the 1963 Jeep J300 'Gladiator Thriftside' and 1967 Jeep J3000 'Gladiator Thriftside' which represented the first introduction of the Gladiator nameplate and featured a conventional body on frame pickup design derived from the Jeep Wagoneer four-wheel-drive station wagon and automatic transmission for the first time ever on a four-wheel-drive pick-up; the 1967 Jeep Super Wagoneer, the first four-wheel-drive vehicle with automatic transmission and the forerunner of the current luxury SUVs and the 1973 Jeep CJ5 'Super Jeep' a special CJ-5 model produced in limited numbers and highly sought after by collectors.

The Camp Jeep programme will include shows, barbecues, outdoors sports, activities for children, panoramic Ferris wheel aperitifs, live music and, on Sunday noon, a Closing Parade will end the three-day program dedicated to off-road driving, representing the climax of this year's event.

Turin, 2 July 2019