Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Camp Jeep® 2019 to host the European Preview of the new Jeep Gladiator

The most important event for the Jeep ® Owners Group (JOG) and Jeep fans across Europe will take place on July 12 - 14 in San Martino di Castrozza (Italy).

Jeep brand will showcase the European premiere of the new Jeep Gladiator for visitors at Camp Jeep together with Mopar.

Most capable mid-size truck ever, the new Jeep Gladiator will be available in EMEA in 2020.

On display, the Wrangler Rubicon 1941 designed by Mopar - a 100% street legal off-road configuration created to enhance the desire for adventure.

Full program and tickets will be available on the markets' local Jeep websites starting next month.

The Jeep ® brand has revealed the location of the 2019 Camp Jeep, the flagship event for all Jeep owners and enthusiasts, which will take place in Italy, in the famous town of San Martino di Castrozza (TN) on July 12 - 14.

The stunning location in the majestic Dolomites will welcome fans of the brand and Jeep Owners Group (JOG) members from across Europe and will provide the fitting backdrop for this year's action-packed program. It will also host a European preview that will make the sixth edition of the annual get-together even more exciting: it will offer to all Jeep fans and owners a first chance to get up close to the new Jeep Gladiator, the most capable mid-size truck ever, which will also feature unique customizations created by Mopar.

Three days of thrilling adventures are in store for participants of Camp Jeep 2019. They will have the opportunity to test drive the entire range of Jeep SUVs, put their Jeep model's legendary capability to the test around an array of off-road courses and join in several activities, including live music concerts and entertainment for children. On the backdrop of the Dolomites, it will be an adventure in the best 'Jeep Jamboree' style, the most classic of American gatherings dedicated to 4x4 driving. A format which inspires 30 or more of these get-togethers every year from California to Maine, from Arizona to Tennessee. This American tradition has been renewed in Europe since 2014 with the spectacular Camp Jeep, a celebration of freedom, passion and adventure in pure, authentic Jeep style.

The undisputed star of this year's edition will be the new Jeep Gladiator. First revealed to the world at the Los Angeles Motor Show in late 2018, the new Jeep Gladiator marks the return of the brand to the pick-up truck segment. The new Gladiator builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks and offers authentic design, functionality and versatility, best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload, open-air freedom, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, superior on-road dynamics and off-road capability, in addition to a host of safety and advanced technology features.

Manufactured at the Toledo Supplier Park in Toledo, Ohio, the new Jeep Gladiator arrives in Jeep showrooms in the United States this spring. Its launch across the EMEA Region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) will be in 2020.

Another major feature at the upcoming Camp Jeep, will be the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 1941 designed by Mopar, the FCA brand dedicated to aftersales products and services for all vehicles of the Group.

Launched at the recent Geneva Motor Show, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 1941 is 100% street legal, enhanced by Jeep Performance Parts and capable of expressing the undisputed off-road capability of the vehicle. A two-inch suspension lift kit, snorkel, rock rails, black door sill guards, black fuel door and all-weather mats add to the specific configuration of this model.

The hardcore configuration is completed by a 1941 livery that commemorates an important year for the Jeep brand: the first appearance of the Willys, also represented on other details of the vehicle such as, the wheels, gear knob and tailgate table. The vehicle is also enhanced with other Authentic Accessories selected from the range of over 200 Jeep Wrangler options, which more specifically include the Seven Slots front grille, mudguards, off-road lights, black matte mirror caps - all contrasting with the Hella Yella yellow paintwork. It will be available from this summer on all Wrangler 2.2-litre diesel models, and on both Sahara and Sport trims.

Additional information on Camp Jeep 2019 will be available on each market's local Jeep website or on Jeep's official social media channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeepOlllllllOpeople/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeepeurope/

Turin, 18 April 2019