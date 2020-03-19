Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Chrysler Brand Expands Partnership with No Kid Hungry to Help Provide Up to 10 Million Meals

March 19, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich.

- The Chrysler brand is expanding its partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign focused on ending child hunger in America. Since it began in 2010, No Kid Hungry has provided more than 1 billion meals to kids in need, and helped cut childhood hunger in America by one third. Starting now until the end of the school year, with the sale of every Pacifica, Chrysler will make a contribution that will help No Kid Hungry provide hundreds of meals to kids across the country.

'Chrysler first partnered with No Kid Hungry in 2018 to help in their goal of ending childhood hunger,' said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars - Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA - North America. 'As a brand that is focused on making life easier for families, we at Chrysler want to continue to help those in need and make it easier for families to help others. So with each Pacifica sold, we'll help No Kid Hungry provide up to 500 meals to kids in need with the goal of providing up to 10 million meals.'

'One in seven kids in America live in families that struggle with hunger. We know a hungry child can't learn, can't focus, can't be who they want to be,' said Tom Nelson, President and CEO, Share Our Strength. 'We are so grateful for Chrysler's support of our work to ensure kids have the food they need to thrive.'

Our family is your family, all families pay the same price

Building on its efforts to get meals to kids who need them, the Chrysler brand is also working to make things financially easier for all families with Chrysler Pacifica Family Pricing.

Chrysler Pacifica Family Pricing takes the negotiating out of the experience and gives all customers the same great discount. Beginning March 19, Pacifica Family Pricing plus zero-percent financing for 60 months is included on every 2020 model year Chrysler Pacifica from the Pacifica Touring to the Pacifica Hybrid Limited. For a limited time, no payments for 90 days is also available on gasoline-powered Pacifica models.

Examples include:

Model MSRP Familly Price Family Discount 0%/60 TOTAL VALUE Pacifica Touring FWD $37,447 $34,682 $2,765 $3,267 $6,032 Pacifica Touring L FWD $40,581 $37,453 $3,128 $3,528 $6,656 Pacifica Touring L Plus FWD $43,613 $40,128 $3,468 $3,780 $7,265 Pacifica Limited FWD $49,467 $45,263 $4,205 $4,263 $8,468 Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus FWD $42,162 $40,205 $1,957 $3,787 $5,744 Pacifica Hybrid Touring L FWD $45,989 $43,808 $2,180 $4,126 $6,307 Pacifica Hybrid Limited FWD $49,539 $47,175 $2,364 $4,444 $6,807

No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids lives with hunger. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

*Current program period runs from March 18 until June 30, 2020.

**Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/onedollar.

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality - all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com

Follow Chrysler brand and FCA news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Chrysler brand: www.chrysler.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrysler or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrysler or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/chrysler or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/chrysler or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica