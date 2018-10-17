Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Comment on FCA's September Sales in Europe

10/17/2018

In September, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe totaled nearly 61,900 vehicles with market share at 5.5%. Following significant growth in new vehicle registrations in July and August, with FCA posting increases of 17.2% and 38.9% respectively, there was an expected correction in volumes in September reflecting introduction of the WLTP regulation and the requirement for all new vehicles to be Euro 6C or 6D-TEMP compliant. For the third quarter, FCA posted a year-over-year increase of 10 basis points in market share (to 6.3% from 6.2%) and 2.7% in sales volumes. For the nine months year-to-date, Group sales totaled nearly 825,400 vehicles and market share was 6.7%. The Jeep brand posted a 66.8% increase in European sales for the year-to-date (the highest of any brand), while Alfa Romeo sales were up 7.6% for the period. The Fiat 500 and Fiat Panda continued to dominate the A segment with a combined share of nearly 28.0% for the year-to-date. Also posting positive results were the Fiat 500X (+9.6% year-to-date) and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio (+120.2% year-to-date).

Following significant growth in July and August, new vehicle sales in Europe (EU28+EFTA) underwent an expected correction in September, primarily reflecting introduction of the WLTP regulation and the requirement for all new vehicles to be Euro 6C or 6D-TEMP compliant. Total new vehicle sales in Europe were down 23.4% for the month.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), which posted increases of 17.2% in July and 38.9% in August, registered European sales of nearly 61,900 vehicles in September with market share at 5.5%. For the third quarter, FCA posted a year-over-year increase of 10 basis points in market share (to 6.3% from 6.2%) and 2.7% in sales volumes.
Year-to-date, Group sales totaled nearly 825,400 and market share was 6.7%.

Jeep brand significantly outperformed the market in September with sales totaling 10,000 vehicles and market share 20 basis points higher at 0.9%.
Year-to-date, the brand's European sales were up 66.8% (the highest of any brand) to more than 131,300 vehicles and market share was 40 basis points higher at 1.1%.
In September, the brand's performance was particularly strong in Germany, where sales were up 79.7% and market share increased 50 basis points to 0.8%.
This result was driven by the Renegade (+0.1% year-to-date) and the Compass, which posted a 12.25% year-over-year increase in September.

Alfa Romeo posted September sales of 3,300 vehicles with European market share at 0.3%.
Year-to-date, sales were up 7.6% to 71,000 vehicles and market share was 0.6% (+10 bps).
Sales of the Stelvio totaled 24,200 vehicles, representing a 120.2% increase over the same period in 2017.

Fiat brand posted September sales of 44,500 vehicles, with European market share at 4%.
Year-to-date, brand sales totaled 580,000 vehicles and market share was 4.7%.
The 500 and Panda continued as the two best-selling vehicles in the European A segment, both in September (25.1% combined segment share) and for the year-to-date (27.9% combined segment share). Sales of the 500 were up 2.3% for the year-to-date compared with a decline of 1.9% for the segment.
Results were also positive for the other two members of the 500 family. The 500L continued among the top five in its segment with an 18.1% share for the year-to-date. The 500X was once again among the top ten in its segment with sales up 9.6% for the year-to-date.

For Maserati, the Group's luxury brand, European sales totaled 667 vehicles in September and 6,370 for the year-to-date. Maserati's market share in Europe is increasing in its segment, thanks to the launch of the MY19 range.
The Trident marque celebrates the win of the Maserati Ghibli, which was recently awarded the 'Autonis' prize for the best design innovation of 2018 according to readers of the famous German magazine Auto Motor und Sport. With regards to product news, the recently released Maserati Ghibli Ribelle was produced in a limited series of just 200 units for the EMEA region. This limited edition sedan is characterized by elegant finishes, sharing a common denominator: the 'Nero Ribelle' mica colour.

Lancia/Chrysler posted September sales of nearly 3,400 vehicles with European share stable at 0.3%.
Year-to-date, brand sales totaled 35,500 vehicles with share at 0.3%.
In Italy (the only market where the brand is sold), the Lancia Ypsilon continued as one of the country's best-selling vehicles.

London, 17 October 2018

For further information:
+39.011.0063088
mediarelations@fcagroup.comwww.fcagroup.com

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 10:52:03 UTC
