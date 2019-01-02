Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Comment on FCA's December and Full-Year 2018 Sales in Italy

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles closed 2018 with full-year sales in Italy totaling nearly 500,000 vehicles, accounting for a 26.2% share of the market.

In December, Group sales totaled more than 31,600 vehicles. Market share was 25.5% for the month, representing an increase over both October (23.4%) and November (24.1%).

A total of six FCA vehicles were in the Italian top ten for the year. These included the Jeep Renegade, Fiat Panda, Fiat 500X, Fiat 500, Fiat Tipo and Lancia Ypsilon.

FCA models dominated the 2018 rankings in nearly all relevant market segments. These included the Fiat Panda and 500 (first and second), Lancia Ypsilon (second), Fiat Tipo (first), Alfa Romeo Giulia (second), Fiat 124 Spider (first), Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade (first and second), Jeep Compass (first), Alfa Romeo Stelvio (first), Fiat 500L (first), and Fiat Qubo and Doblò (first and second).

Jeep continued to significantly outperform the industry average with sales up 70.75% for the year and 60.3% for December. Market share in December was 5.4%, the second highest in the history of the brand in Italy.

Alfa Romeo posted a 2.3% market share for the year, in line with 2017. Sales of the Stelvio totaled more than 12,800 vehicles, an increase of 68% over 2017.

The Lancia Ypsilon was the second best-selling car in Italy in December (first in B segment) and the fourth for the full year.

Pietro Gorlier, Chief Operating Officer for EMEA, commented: 'In a market that, in the last few months of the year, was heavily influenced by new emissions regulations, FCA demonstrated its solidity, focusing on organic growth and optimization of sales channels, such as retail, true fleet and long-term rental. 2018 was a very positive year for Fiat's city cars and an exceptional year for the Jeep brand. Our comprehensive product offering is popular with customers as demonstrated by our models leading in nearly every segment.'

In 2018, new vehicle sales in Italy were down 3.1% year-over-year to less than 1,910,000 units. FCA sales totaled nearly 500,000 vehicles for the year and market share was 26.2%.

In December, Group sales totaled more than 31,600 vehicles and market share was 25.5%, up from 23.4% in October and 24.1% in November. These results were achieved while at the same time optimizing sales channels.

Five FCA models ranked in the top ten in December (Fiat Panda, Lancia Ypsilon, Jeep Renegade, Fiat 500X and Jeep Compass). This climbed to a total of six for the year, with the Fiat Panda dominating the rankings, followed by the Fiat 500X in second place. Also in the top ten for the year were the Lancia Ypsilon, Fiat 500, Jeep Renegade and Fiat Tipo.

Jeep continued its exceptional momentum with increases across the range. 2018 sales were up 70.75% year-over-year to more than 84,500 vehicles and market share was 4.4%.

For the month of December, sales were up 60.3% year-over-year to 6,650 vehicles and market share was 5.4% (+2 percentage points).

These results were driven by the Compass and the Renegade. The Compass ranked in the Italian top ten in December and, with 2018 sales totaling 38,900 vehicles, it led its segment for the year with a 12.8% share. The Renegade ranked in the top ten for both December and the full year. In addition, it was leader in its segment in December, with a 16.7% share, and second only to the Fiat 500X for the year, with a 14.5% share.

Alfa Romeo closed 2018 with 43,100 vehicles sold and market share at 2.3%, substantially in line with 2017.

In December, brand sales totaled more than 1,900 vehicles and market share was 1.55%. This represented an increase over October and November levels.

The Stelvio had a positive year with more than 12,800 vehicles sold. Sale were up 68% over 2017 and the model held a 27.6% segment share. The Giulia was the second most popular model in its segment for the year with a 13.9% share.

Fiat posted full-year sales of more than 323,300 vehicles with market share at 16.9%. In December, brand sales totaled 18,700 vehicles and market share was 15.1%.

Fiat closed the year as it started: dominating the Italian sales rankings. The Panda continued as the most popular vehicle in Italy in 2018 with 122,400 vehicles sold, and leader in its segment with a 38.4% share. The 500X ranked second overall with nearly 50,000 vehicles sold, and leader in its segment with a 17.2% share. The 500 was also in the top ten, with more than 44,000 vehicles sold, and second in its segment (behind the Panda) with a 13.8% share. The Panda and 500 held a combined segment share of more than 52.0%. The Tipo also posted a solid result for the year, continuing in the top ten with 40,000 vehicles sold and ranking first in the C segment with an 18.3% share. The 500L dominated its segment with a 42.9% share for the year. Also ranking first in their respective segments were the 124 Spider, with a 20.4% share, and the Qubo, with a dominant 33.6% share. Runner-up to the Qubo was the Doblò with a 14.7% segment share.

Lancia closed the year with more than 48,500 vehicles sold and a 2.5% market share. In December, brand sales totaled nearly 4,400 vehicles and market share was 0.9 percentage points higher year-over-year.

The Lancia Ypsilon continued to post strong results, ranking second overall for the month (first in the B segment) and fourth for the year.

London, 2 January 2019

For additional information:

+39.011.0063088

mediarelations@fcagroup.comwww.fcagroup.com