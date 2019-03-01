Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
My previous session
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Comment on FCA's February Sales in Italy

03/01/2019 | 12:34pm EST
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) closed February with nearly 44,190 vehicles sold and a 24.85% share.
  • The Group posted a 45% year-over-year increase in retail sales and continues to increase share significantly in this channel. This is demonstration that the strategy of optimizing sales channels adopted in recent months is producing results.
  • Jeep is the best-selling SUV brand in Italy with 13,6% in this segment. February sales were up 37.6% year-over-year to more than 9,400 vehicles with market share at 5.3%. All Jeep models posted increases, with sales up 10% for the Renegade, 49% for the Compass (segment leader), 334% for the Cherokee, 159% for the Grand Cherokee and 600% for the Wrangler.
  • Results were also positive for Lancia, which posted a 38.9% year-over-year increase with market share at 3.3%. The Lancia Ypsilon was leader in its segment.
  • Fiat brand posted a 53% increase in retail sales over the prior month. Ranking first in their segments were the Fiat Panda (overall leader in Italy), Fiat 500L, Fiat Tipo and Fiat Qubo.
  • The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the best-selling vehicle in its segment for the year-to-date with an 11.4% share.
  • FCA took the top three places in the rankings with the Fiat Panda, Lancia Ypsilon and Jeep Compass. The top ten also included the Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade.

The Market

The Italian market contracted once again in February with sales down 2.4% over the prior year to just above 177,800 vehicles. This performance partially reflected consumers uncertainty for the imminent introduction of the bonus/malus ecotax with effect from March 1st.
FCA posted particularly positive retail results (+45% year-over-year) which contributed to FCA Group models consolidating their leadership position in nearly every segment. These included the Fiat Panda, Fiat 500L, Fiat Tipo, Fiat Qubo, Jeep Compass and Lancia Ypsilon.

Results by Brand

Jeep posted a 37.6% year-over-year increase in sales to more than 9,400 vehicles and Italian market share was 1.5 percentage points higher at 5.3%.
Jeep continued as the best-selling SUV brand with all models posting year-over-year increases. Sales were up 10% for the Renegade, 49% for the Compass (segment leader), 334% for the Cherokee, 159% for the Grand Cherokee and 600% for the Wrangler.

Lancia posted February sales of more than 5,800 vehicles, representing a 38,9% year-over-year increase. Brand market share was 1.0 percentage point higher at 3.3%. The Ypsilon was the best-selling model in the Italian B segment.

Fiat posted February sales of more than 26,500 vehicles. Market share was 14.9% with retail sales increasing 53% over the prior month.
The Panda was the best-selling vehicle in Italy overall with 12,500 units sold and a 43.9% share of the A segment. The Panda and 500 held a combined 55.7% segment share. Also ranking first in their segments were the 500L (39.1%), Tipo (13.6%) and Qubo (29.3%). Together, the Qubo and Doblò achieved a combined 44.1% segment share.

Alfa Romeo posted February sales of nearly 2,400 vehicles and market share was in line with the prior month at 1.3%. For 2019 year-to-date, the Stelvio is the best-selling vehicle in its segment with 1,900 vehicles sold and an 11.4% share.

London, 1 March 2019

For further information:
+39.011.0063088
mediarelations@fcagroup.comwww.fcagroup.com

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 17:33:05 UTC
