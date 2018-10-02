Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Demon-possessed 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Comes to Life

Log in
10/02/2018 | 10:58pm CEST
October 2, 2018 , Brampton, Ontario
- 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye models are now rolling off the line as production of the 797-horsepower muscle car started today at the FCA US Brampton Assembly Plant (Ontario, Canada). At its heart is the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® high-output V-8 engine, derived from the record-setting 2018 Challenger SRT Demon and rated at 797 horsepower and 707 lb.-ft. of torque, making the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car. Unmatched performance includes 0-60 miles per hour (mph) acceleration in 3.4 seconds, a ¼-mile elapsed time of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph and a top speed of 203 mph. All 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat models feature a new fully functional, dual-snorkel hood that pays homage to the distinctive Dodge design themes from some of its most famous muscle cars. The new Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye receives new badging, including a sinister red eye featured on the Hellcat fender badges, instrument panel, key fobs and supercharger housing. Inside, the performance interior features a new 220-mph red speedometer and Redeye logo splash screen. 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye models will start arriving at Dodge//SRT dealerships this fall.
About Dodge//SRT Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America's mainstream performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice. For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the brand in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon. Its 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI® high-output engine makes it the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car reaching 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds and the fastest GT production car with a ¼-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also reaches a new top speed of 203 mph. Joining the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with its more powerful 717-horsepower engine, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, which features fender flares from the SRT Hellcat Widebody and adds 3.5 inches of width to Scat Pack's footprint, as well as and the new Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. Infused with exclusive drag strip technology from the iconic Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car and a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer. The 2019 Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with a best-in-class tow rating of 8,700 lbs. fills out the brands' performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2019 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger - a showroom that offers performance at every price point.
Follow Dodge, SRT and FCA US news and video on: Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com Dodge brand: www.dodge.com Dodge blog: blog.dodge.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/ Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 20:57:02 UTC
