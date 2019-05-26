Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Details on FCA/Renault talks set to emerge on Monday

0
05/26/2019 | 08:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of FIAT carmaker is seen on a steering wheel in Cairo

MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler is likely to make an announcement about its talks on a potential tie-up with rival Renault on Monday, two sources told Reuters, while the board of the French carmaker will meet first thing.

One of the sources said the announcement could provide some concrete although initial details but added the situation was still "fluid".

Fiat Chrysler and Renault are in talks on a comprehensive global tie-up that could address some of the main weaknesses of both carmakers, two sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Saturday.

A separate source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed that the Renault board will meet on Monday morning at 0800 local time (0600 GMT) to discuss the issue.

The meeting was first reported by French newspaper Le Figaro.

Pressure for consolidation among car makers has grown with the challenges posed by electrification, tightening emissions regulations and investment-heavy technologies for connected and autonomous vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler and Renault together would have a combined market capitalization approaching 33 billion euros ($37 billion).

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Inti Landauro in Paris, Pamela Barbaglia in London and Giulio Piovaccari in Milan; Editing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.28% 11.456 End-of-day quote.-9.67%
RENAULT 0.03% 49.985 Real-time Quote.-8.37%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 7 001 M
Net income 2019 4 493 M
Finance 2019 3 653 M
Yield 2019 5,43%
P/E ratio 2019 3,77
P/E ratio 2020 3,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 17 753 M
