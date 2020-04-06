Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Extends North American Plant Closures Through May 4

By Nora Naughton

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is extending some of its North American factory closures through early May.

The automaker said Monday it plans to progressively restart plants in the U.S. and Canada beginning May 4, while Mexico factories will be addressed separately.

The company said it is working with its unions and government officials in both countries to put in place new safety procedures and reconfigure work spaces in accordance with social-distancing guidelines.

Fiat Chrysler agreed last month to close plants and send workers home in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The automaker previously intended to re-open plants as early as April 14. Closing plants is an immediate hit to the bottom line, as car companies book revenue when vehicles are shipped to dealers from the factory.

Write to Nora Naughton at Nora.Naughton@WSJ.com