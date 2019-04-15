Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA 2018 National Sweepstakes Entrant Wins an All-new 2019 Ram 1500

April 15, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich.

- FCA US LLC is pleased to announce Michaela Calhoun as the grand prize winner of its 2018 National Sweepstakes. News of Calhoun's name being drawn was shared with the Cleveland, Ohio, native just shy of 12 months after entering the contest at the 2018 Cleveland Auto Show. Calhoun is one of more than 560,000 registrations in the annual sweepstakes.

'When I received the news that I had won, I was ecstatic,' said Michaela Calhoun. 'Winning a vehicle from FCA at this time could not be more ideal. I chose a Ram truck for the towing capability and having it as my everyday vehicle will allow me to do what I love, which involves transporting horses in a trailer. As a new truck owner, a huge weight has been lifted, because now I can focus on graduating from college and starting my career while continuing to pursue my passion.'

'Going into 2019, we were very proud of our award-winning lineup,' said Jason Russ, Head of Experiential Marketing, FCA US. 'With this year's winner picking the Motor Trend Truck of the Year, a 2019 Ram 1500, we're confident she made the right choice, especially given her lifestyle.'

As the winner, Calhoun received a $45,000 voucher to put toward her choice of any Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, or FIAT brand vehicle. Without hesitation, Calhoun selected the all-new Ram 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab with a V-8 HEMI® in Delmonico Red. Featured at the 2018 Cleveland Auto Show, Calhoun's official registration into the giveaway occurred at the main FCA booth followed by a ride on Camp Jeep. Calhoun's choice of a 2019 Ram 1500 was especially fitting because of her need for towing capability, often using a trailer to transport horses for competition.

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. That focus leads Ram to design the industry's most innovative, award-winning trucks, emphasizing durability, strength, technology and efficiency. With a full lineup of trucks, including ProMaster and ProMaster City vans, Ram builds trucks that get the hard work done. As MotorTrend's 2019 Truck of the Year, the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck, leading areas most important to pick up owners. Ram leads the full-size truck segment with significant gains in fuel efficiency through an all-new eTorque mild hybrid system in both V-6 and V-8 configurations. Junction Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Chardon, Ohio, will have the pleasure of delivering the prize vehicle to its proud new owner.

FCA continues to hold its annual vehicle sweepstakes, making entry accessible at FCA consumer experiences held nationwide. At FCA vehicle experiences, consumers are fully immersed in information regarding Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram or FIAT brand vehicles and are encouraged to enter the National Sweepstakes onsite. Consumers engage with knowledgeable product specialists at branded stations and test drive vehicles from the FCA product lineup at no cost.

The entries from 2018 were collected through a number of hands-on FCA brand initiatives that took place all over the country, including the Camp Jeep off-road drive course, Ram Truck Territory test tracks at auto shows, and numerous test drive and community fundraising events involving the FIAT, Chrysler and Dodge brands as well.

Purchase is not required to enter or win. For the official sweepstakes rules and details on how to enter, please visit www.fcaentertowin.com. The 2019 sweepstakes ends December 31, 2019. Stay in the loop with the latest product and brand news by visiting www.fcanorthamerica.com.

