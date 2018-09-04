Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Bank Launches “Buy By The Mile” for the New Fiat 500X

'Buy By The Mile' is being introduced for the launch of the new Fiat 500X. It is the most recent offer of FCA Bank and is dedicated to motorists who clock up low mileage in their cars. 'Buy By the Mile' is an opportunity for customers to save on monthly instalments compared to the current financing offer.

Research has shown that about half of all motorists in the 500X segment drive their cars for less than 15 thousand kilometres a year. With 'Buy By The Mile', FCA Bank - the captive bank of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance - offers the opportunity to choose the mileage package that best suits their needs when they purchase their vehicle, rewarding actual use of their new car.

In step with current mobility-related market trends, today's customers expect a closer relationship between cost and actual use and the 'Buy By the Mile' scheme addresses this need by providing them with the opportunity to link their monthly payment to their actual mileage. Payments vary according to the chosen mileage maintaining the customary freedom of choice at the end of the financing plan allowing them to keep, return or replace their car with a new Fiat.

Naturally, the new financial solution can be combined with the wide range of insurance products and services already available to FCA Bank customers.

'Buy By The Mile' will be available in the main countries where FCA Bank operates following the commercial launch planned for the new Fiat 500X. It complements the already wide range of FCA Bank offers for retail customers, businesses and professionals, such as the innovative long-term rental plans offered by Leasys for a carefree driving experience.

Turin, 4 September 2018

FCA Bank S.p.A. is a bank engaged mainly in car financing, with the objective of meeting any mobility requirements. It is an equally held joint venture of FCA Italy S.p.A., a company of global car manufacturer Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, a company of the Crédit Agricole Group, leader in consumer credit. The company provides financial products to support the sales of prestigious car brands in Italy and in Europe. Loan, lease, rental and mobility financing programs provided by FCA Bank S.p.A. are specifically conceived for the sale networks, for private customers and corporate fleets. FCA Bank S.p.A. has a presence in 17 European countries and in Morocco, directly or through subsidiaries. At 30 June 2018 FCA Bank had a credit portfolio of approximately €26 billion.