Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Bank prices Eur 650 million debt offering

FCA Bank acting through its Irish Branch successfully priced today a Eur 650 million offering of unsecured senior debt securities due June 2022, with a fixed rate coupon set at 1.25%.

This issuance, which represents the return to the Eurobond market since September 2018, attracted a combined investor demand from 160 accounts with orderbook of Eur 2.7 billion.

This transaction confirms the investors' confidence in FCA Bank and further strengthens the Group's liabilities profile.

Turin, 15th February 2019

FCA Bank

FCA Bank is a bank operating mainly in the motor financing sector aimed at satisfying all mobility requirements and is a joint venture between FCA Italy, part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the global automotive group and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance a major player in the consumer finance market. The company manages most of the financial activities to support the sales of prestigious automotive brands in Europe. Financial and leasing programs are operated by FCA Bank and specifically designed for the dealer networks and private customers as well as for business fleets. FCA Bank has a presence in 17 European countries and in Morocco, directly or through subsidiaries. At 30 June 2018, FCA Bank had a credit portfolio of approximately €26 billion.

For further information:

www.fcabankgroup.com