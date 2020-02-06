Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Belvidere Assembly Plant Awarded Silver Status for Continuous Efforts to Improve in World Class Manufacturing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 03:08pm EST
February 6, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- The FCA Belvidere Assembly Plant, home of the Jeep® Cherokee, is the latest plant to be designated silver in the Company's World Class Manufacturing (WCM) program. Recognized for its efforts in expanding the implementation of WCM principles, the Illinois facility is the Company's 10th North American manufacturing location overall to achieve the silver milestone and the first plant this year.

WCM is the structured and rigorous FCA production system designed to make plants more flexible and competitive by eliminating waste and losses, improving safety and quality, and increasing productivity in a systematic and organized way.

First implemented by Fiat in 2006 and introduced to Chrysler Group as part of the alliance between the two companies in June 2009, WCM principles are applied to all aspects of the plant organization, from quality to maintenance, operations to logistics, with the goal of continuous improvement. WCM also engages the workforce to provide and implement suggestions on how to improve their jobs and their plants, promoting a sense of ownership.

'Achieving silver status is a major accomplishment for all the men and women who work at Belvidere Assembly and I congratulate them on this milestone,' Jorge Lares, Head of Manufacturing, FCA - North America, said. 'The achievement of WCM award levels recognizes the long-term commitment of our workforce in fostering a culture of continuous improvement that consistently places Belvidere at the top of the list for quality in North America.'

Belvidere earned the silver milestone after being recognized with the bronze award in July ­2016. Silver was awarded following a three-day audit during which the plant earned a minimum of 60 points in 10 technical and 10 managerial pillars by demonstrating clear WCM know-how and competence through employee-conducted pillar presentations and a review of projects that have been expanded across the shop floor.

Through established methodologies and tools, WCM engages the workforce to provide and implement suggestions on how to improve their jobs and their plants, promoting a sense of ownership. Award levels are confirmed through independent audits and awarded plants have a role in accelerating the implementation of WCM throughout the organization as coaches and mentors.

During an audit, zero to five points are scored for each of the 10 technical pillars, which include safety, workplace organization, logistics and the environment, and for each of the 10 managerial pillars, such as management commitment, clarity of objectives, allocation of highly qualified people, motivation of operators and commitment of the organization. A score of 85 would indicate World Class level.

In addition to Belvidere, nine other North American plants hold a silver designation, having been elevated from bronze. Silver is awarded to plants that have taken a preventative approach to implementing the WCM methodology throughout the facility. The silver plants are:

  • Windsor (Ontario) Assembly Plant
  • Dundee (Michigan) Engine Plant
  • Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Complex
  • Saltillo (Mexico) South Engine Plant
  • Saltillo (Mexico) Van Assembly Plant
  • Warren (Michigan) Stamping
  • Toledo (Ohio) Machining
  • Sterling Stamping (Sterling Heights, Michigan)
  • Tipton (Indiana) Transmission Plant
Currently, there are 15 North American facilities that hold the WCM bronze designation:
  • Saltillo (Mexico) Truck Assembly
  • Toluca (Mexico) Assembly
  • Trenton (Michigan) Engine Complex
  • Brampton (Ontario) Assembly
  • Belvidere (Illinois) Assembly
  • Kokomo (Indiana) Transmission Plant
  • Indiana Transmission Plant I (Kokomo, Indiana)
  • Indiana Transmission Plant II (Kokomo, Indiana)
  • Kokomo (Indiana) Casting
  • Warren (Michigan) Truck Assembly
  • Jefferson North (Detroit) Assembly Plant
  • CPK Interiors, Port Hope (Ontario)
  • Etobicoke (Ontario) Casting
  • Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant
  • CPK Interiors, Guelph (Ontario)
Belvidere Assembly Plant Construction of the Belvidere Assembly Plant began in 1964 and the first car rolled off the line on July 7, 1965. Over the years, the plant has produced a variety of models from the Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Plymouth brands. Following the alliance between Fiat and Chrysler Group in 2009, the Company invested $700 million in the plant to construct an all-new body shop to produce the Dodge Dart, a vehicle that showcased the combined engineering and technologies of the two companies. In 2016, the Company announced another $350 million investment to retool the plant to build the Jeep Cherokee, which was being relocated from the north plant of the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Complex. Production of the Jeep Cherokee began in June 2017. The plant employs more than 3,800 people working two shifts.

Belvidere was awarded a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Green Building System certification for meeting the highest environmental standards in April 2015. LEED, administered by the United States Green Building Council, is a comprehensive system to define, measure and validate green buildings. Certification in the national recognition program is based on strict standards in five key areas: site planning, water management, energy, material use and indoor environmental quality.
FCA
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 20:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
03:08pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Belvidere Assembly Plant Awarded Silver Status f..
PU
01:15pFiat Chrysler's Profit Rises as North American Business Booms--Update
DJ
12:36pEUROPE : European shares at record high on China tariff cut plans, robust bank r..
RE
12:06pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Could Shut Down a Europe Plant if China Closures Con..
DJ
11:19aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Mopar Dodge//SRT in the Staging Lanes for 2020 NHRA ..
AQ
11:19aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2020 Jeep Wrangler, Fiat 124 Spider and Chrysler Voy..
AQ
11:19aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Jeep Gladiator and Bill Murray Ride USA Today Ad Met..
AQ
11:19aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : She's Back! Actress Kathryn Hahn Reprises Her Mom Ro..
AQ
11:19aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : MCAN Receives $50,000 Grant From FCA Foundation Gran..
AQ
10:04aFiat Chrysler profit rises, outlook 'firm' ahead of Peugeot merger
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 110 B
EBIT 2020 6 882 M
Net income 2020 4 326 M
Finance 2020 4 023 M
Yield 2020 7,07%
P/E ratio 2020 4,44x
P/E ratio 2021 4,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 0,13x
Capitalization 19 453 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 15,99  €
Last Close Price 12,31  €
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-8.97%20 620
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-14.47%38 081
FERRARI1.41%31 940
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.29%29 623
BYD COMPANY LIMITED20.69%20 545
EXOR N.V.-1.07%17 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group