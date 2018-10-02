Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Canada Jeep® Sales On Pace for a Record Year

October 2, 2018 , Windsor, Ontario

- FCA Canada today reported September 2018 sales of 17,698 vehicles.

Jeep® Brand

The Jeep brand remains on pace for another stellar year with sales of 59,052 vehicles, a 9 per cent increase compared with the same time last year. For the month, Jeep brand sales of 5,033 were up 25 per cent. Leading the charge for Jeep was the iconic Wrangler with 1,535 sales, marking a 62 per cent jump from September 2017 results. Jeep Grand Cherokee also saw a significant increase from the prior year with sales of 956, up 31 per cent; while Jeep Compass sales of 702 vehicles were up 28 per cent during the same timeframe.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand reported sales of 532 vehicles for the month. Chrysler 300 sales of 341 vehicles were up 210 per cent compared with the previous year.

Dodge Brand

Dodge brand reported sales of 4,717 vehicles for the month. Dodge Charger sales of 626 were up significantly from the prior year; while Dodge Durango sales of 1,121 were up 161 per cent.

Ram Truck Brand

Ram truck brand reported sales of 7,249 vehicles for the month. The editors at WardsAuto have named the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 to the third annual Wards 10 Best User Experience List for 2018 as it continues to lead the way in technology, efficiency, durability and luxury with features never before offered in a pickup.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand reported sales of 107 vehicles for the month. Stelvio led the way for Alfa with an increase of 61 per cent over the prior year with 61 vehicles sold. Last month, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio earned a pair of accolades: it was named Performance SUV of the Year by the Automotive Video Association (AVA) at their second annual Automotive Video Awards competition, and the 505-horsepower SUV was named the Northwest's Most Fun-to-drive Vehicle and Most Fun SUV by the Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) at their 12th annual 'Run to the Sun' media drive event.

Sales Chart*

Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 702 548 28% 7,950 4,738 68% Patriot 1 90 -99% 2 2,955 -100% Wrangler 1,535 950 62% 21,309 12,686 68% Cherokee 1,784 1,559 14% 18,631 18,342 2% Grand Cherokee 956 730 31% 10,160 13,013 -22% Renegade 55 154 -64% 1,000 2,648 -62% JEEP BRAND 5,033 4,031 25% 59,052 54,382 9% 200 0 43 -100% 0 2,767 -100% 300 341 110 210% 3,250 3,442 -6% Town & Country 0 0 NA 0 5 -100% Pacifica 191 444 -57% 5,327 4,649 15% CHRYSLER BRAND 532 597 -11% 8,577 10,863 -21% Dart 0 10 -100% 4 533 -99% Charger 626 120 422% 4,358 4,098 6% Challenger 119 166 -28% 1,966 2,894 -32% Viper 1 6 -83% 6 49 -88% Journey 317 813 -61% 5,013 10,340 -52% Caravan 2,533 3,875 -35% 27,466 36,771 -25% Durango 1,121 429 161% 5,868 5,388 9% DODGE BRAND 4,717 5,419 -13% 44,681 60,073 -26% Ram P/U 6,903 7,732 -11% 68,120 80,688 -16% ProMaster Van 328 357 -8% 3,360 3,575 -6% ProMaster City 18 47 -62% 401 825 -51% RAM BRAND 7,249 8,136 -11% 71,881 85,088 -16% Giulia 41 65 -37% 433 396 9% Alfa 4C 5 6 -17% 43 55 -22% Alfa Stelvio 61 38 61% 716 83 763% ALFA BRAND 107 109 -2% 1,192 534 123% 500 22 83 -73% 232 750 -69% 500L 1 7 -86% 12 40 -70% 500X 15 32 -53% 69 833 -92% Spider 22 30 -27% 235 570 -59% FIAT BRAND 60 152 -61% 548 2,193 -75% TOTAL FCA CANADA 17,698 18,444 -4% 185,931 213,133 -13%

Beginning with the July 2016 sales report, FCA Canada sales numbers have been calculated using a new sales reporting methodology, which is described in more detail in the explanatory note issued on September 1, 2016. Sales by dealers are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report, or NVDR system and reported upon the first sale reported in the NVDR system. Under the new reporting methodology, fleet sales are recorded as sales upon shipment by FCA Canada of the vehicle to the customer or end user. The updated monthly sales figures are available on the FCA US media website at www.media.fcanorthamerica.com.