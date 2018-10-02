Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Canada Jeep® Sales On Pace for a Record Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 07:43pm CEST
October 2, 2018 , Windsor, Ontario
- FCA Canada today reported September 2018 sales of 17,698 vehicles.

Jeep® Brand
The Jeep brand remains on pace for another stellar year with sales of 59,052 vehicles, a 9 per cent increase compared with the same time last year. For the month, Jeep brand sales of 5,033 were up 25 per cent. Leading the charge for Jeep was the iconic Wrangler with 1,535 sales, marking a 62 per cent jump from September 2017 results. Jeep Grand Cherokee also saw a significant increase from the prior year with sales of 956, up 31 per cent; while Jeep Compass sales of 702 vehicles were up 28 per cent during the same timeframe.

Chrysler Brand
Chrysler brand reported sales of 532 vehicles for the month. Chrysler 300 sales of 341 vehicles were up 210 per cent compared with the previous year.

Dodge Brand
Dodge brand reported sales of 4,717 vehicles for the month. Dodge Charger sales of 626 were up significantly from the prior year; while Dodge Durango sales of 1,121 were up 161 per cent.
Ram Truck Brand
Ram truck brand reported sales of 7,249 vehicles for the month. The editors at WardsAuto have named the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 to the third annual Wards 10 Best User Experience List for 2018 as it continues to lead the way in technology, efficiency, durability and luxury with features never before offered in a pickup.
Alfa Romeo Brand
Alfa Romeo brand reported sales of 107 vehicles for the month. Stelvio led the way for Alfa with an increase of 61 per cent over the prior year with 61 vehicles sold. Last month, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio earned a pair of accolades: it was named Performance SUV of the Year by the Automotive Video Association (AVA) at their second annual Automotive Video Awards competition, and the 505-horsepower SUV was named the Northwest's Most Fun-to-drive Vehicle and Most Fun SUV by the Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) at their 12th annual 'Run to the Sun' media drive event.

Sales Chart*

Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol %
Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change
Compass 702 548 28% 7,950 4,738 68%
Patriot 1 90 -99% 2 2,955 -100%
Wrangler 1,535 950 62% 21,309 12,686 68%
Cherokee 1,784 1,559 14% 18,631 18,342 2%
Grand Cherokee 956 730 31% 10,160 13,013 -22%
Renegade 55 154 -64% 1,000 2,648 -62%
JEEP BRAND 5,033 4,031 25% 59,052 54,382 9%
200 0 43 -100% 0 2,767 -100%
300 341 110 210% 3,250 3,442 -6%
Town & Country 0 0 NA 0 5 -100%
Pacifica 191 444 -57% 5,327 4,649 15%
CHRYSLER BRAND 532 597 -11% 8,577 10,863 -21%
Dart 0 10 -100% 4 533 -99%
Charger 626 120 422% 4,358 4,098 6%
Challenger 119 166 -28% 1,966 2,894 -32%
Viper 1 6 -83% 6 49 -88%
Journey 317 813 -61% 5,013 10,340 -52%
Caravan 2,533 3,875 -35% 27,466 36,771 -25%
Durango 1,121 429 161% 5,868 5,388 9%
DODGE BRAND 4,717 5,419 -13% 44,681 60,073 -26%
Ram P/U 6,903 7,732 -11% 68,120 80,688 -16%
ProMaster Van 328 357 -8% 3,360 3,575 -6%
ProMaster City 18 47 -62% 401 825 -51%
RAM BRAND 7,249 8,136 -11% 71,881 85,088 -16%
Giulia 41 65 -37% 433 396 9%
Alfa 4C 5 6 -17% 43 55 -22%
Alfa Stelvio 61 38 61% 716 83 763%
ALFA BRAND 107 109 -2% 1,192 534 123%
500 22 83 -73% 232 750 -69%
500L 1 7 -86% 12 40 -70%
500X 15 32 -53% 69 833 -92%
Spider 22 30 -27% 235 570 -59%
FIAT BRAND 60 152 -61% 548 2,193 -75%
TOTAL FCA CANADA 17,698 18,444 -4% 185,931 213,133 -13%

*Method of Determining Monthly Sales Beginning with the July 2016 sales report, FCA Canada sales numbers have been calculated using a new sales reporting methodology, which is described in more detail in the explanatory note issued on September 1, 2016. Sales by dealers are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report, or NVDR system and reported upon the first sale reported in the NVDR system. Under the new reporting methodology, fleet sales are recorded as sales upon shipment by FCA Canada of the vehicle to the customer or end user. The updated monthly sales figures are available on the FCA US media website at www.media.fcanorthamerica.com.
About FCA Canada Founded as the Chrysler Corporation in 1925, FCA Canada Inc. is based in Windsor, Ontario, and celebrates its 93rd anniversary in 2018. FCA Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCA US LLC, a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA Canada has approximately 440 dealers and sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. In addition to its assembly facilities, which produce the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan (Windsor), Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger (Brampton), FCA Canada operates an aluminum casting plant in Etobicoke, a research and development centre in Windsor, and has sales offices and parts distribution centers throughout the country.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 17:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
07:43pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Canada Jeep® Sales On Pace for a Record Year
PU
07:34p'A tale of two hurricanes' for September U.S. new car sales
RE
07:29pBMW says rivals are interested in joining forces on self-driving cars
RE
06:03pCarmakers and green groups see flaws in German diesel plan
RE
04:59pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Talent, Diversity and Leadership on Display in Detro..
AQ
03:52pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA US Reports 2018 September Sales
PU
01:09pVolkswagen will help with diesel retrofits but BMW is refusing them - German ..
RE
12:42pVW WILL HELP WITH DIESEL RETROFITS B : German minister
RE
08:50aDetroit Wins Big as Rules Shift -- WSJ
DJ
02:14aCOPS : Thieves in FCA vehicle thefts include teens, ages 14 and 15
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:42aFCA US reports +15% sales in September 
10/01EV Company News For The Month Of September 2018 
10/01Higher Taxes Mean The Swedish Car Market Crashed 35% In Q3 
10/01Fiat fires off management moves 
10/01U.S.-Canada Accord Reached In The Nick Of Time (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 114 B
EBIT 2018 7 384 M
Net income 2018 4 878 M
Finance 2018 3 064 M
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 4,94
P/E ratio 2019 4,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 24 007 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,5 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES3.90%27 737
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION3.87%56 615
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-23.32%30 921
FERRARI31.41%26 032
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 494
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-53.70%14 881
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.