Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Canada Jeep® Sales On Pace for a Record Year

FCA Canada Jeep® Sales On Pace for a Record Year
October 2, 2018 , Windsor, Ontario
- FCA Canada today reported September 2018 sales of 17,698 vehicles.
Jeep® Brand
The Jeep brand remains on pace for another stellar year with sales of 59,052 vehicles, a 9 per cent increase compared with the same time last year. For the month, Jeep brand sales of 5,033 were up 25 per cent. Leading the charge for Jeep was the iconic Wrangler with 1,535 sales, marking a 62 per cent jump from September 2017 results. Jeep Grand Cherokee also saw a significant increase from the prior year with sales of 956, up 31 per cent; while Jeep Compass sales of 702 vehicles were up 28 per cent during the same timeframe.
Chrysler Brand
Chrysler brand reported sales of 532 vehicles for the month. Chrysler 300 sales of 341 vehicles were up 210 per cent compared with the previous year.
Dodge Brand
Dodge brand reported sales of 4,717 vehicles for the month. Dodge Charger sales of 626 were up significantly from the prior year; while Dodge Durango sales of 1,121 were up 161 per cent. Ram Truck Brand
Ram truck brand reported sales of 7,249 vehicles for the month. The editors at WardsAuto have named the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 to the third annual Wards 10 Best User Experience List for 2018 as it continues to lead the way in technology, efficiency, durability and luxury with features never before offered in a pickup. Alfa Romeo Brand
Alfa Romeo brand reported sales of 107 vehicles for the month. Stelvio led the way for Alfa with an increase of 61 per cent over the prior year with 61 vehicles sold. Last month, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio earned a pair of accolades: it was named Performance SUV of the Year by the Automotive Video Association (AVA) at their second annual Automotive Video Awards competition, and the 505-horsepower SUV was named the Northwest's Most Fun-to-drive Vehicle and Most Fun SUV by the Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) at their 12th annual 'Run to the Sun' media drive event.
Sales Chart*
Month Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
702
548
28%
7,950
4,738
68%
Patriot
1
90
-99%
2
2,955
-100%
Wrangler
1,535
950
62%
21,309
12,686
68%
Cherokee
1,784
1,559
14%
18,631
18,342
2%
Grand Cherokee
956
730
31%
10,160
13,013
-22%
Renegade
55
154
-64%
1,000
2,648
-62%
JEEP BRAND
5,033
4,031
25%
59,052
54,382
9%
200
0
43
-100%
0
2,767
-100%
300
341
110
210%
3,250
3,442
-6%
Town & Country
0
0
NA
0
5
-100%
Pacifica
191
444
-57%
5,327
4,649
15%
CHRYSLER BRAND
532
597
-11%
8,577
10,863
-21%
Dart
0
10
-100%
4
533
-99%
Charger
626
120
422%
4,358
4,098
6%
Challenger
119
166
-28%
1,966
2,894
-32%
Viper
1
6
-83%
6
49
-88%
Journey
317
813
-61%
5,013
10,340
-52%
Caravan
2,533
3,875
-35%
27,466
36,771
-25%
Durango
1,121
429
161%
5,868
5,388
9%
DODGE BRAND
4,717
5,419
-13%
44,681
60,073
-26%
Ram P/U
6,903
7,732
-11%
68,120
80,688
-16%
ProMaster Van
328
357
-8%
3,360
3,575
-6%
ProMaster City
18
47
-62%
401
825
-51%
RAM BRAND
7,249
8,136
-11%
71,881
85,088
-16%
Giulia
41
65
-37%
433
396
9%
Alfa 4C
5
6
-17%
43
55
-22%
Alfa Stelvio
61
38
61%
716
83
763%
ALFA BRAND
107
109
-2%
1,192
534
123%
500
22
83
-73%
232
750
-69%
500L
1
7
-86%
12
40
-70%
500X
15
32
-53%
69
833
-92%
Spider
22
30
-27%
235
570
-59%
FIAT BRAND
60
152
-61%
548
2,193
-75%
TOTAL FCA CANADA
17,698
18,444
-4%
185,931
213,133
-13%
*Method of Determining Monthly Sales Beginning with the July 2016 sales report, FCA Canada sales numbers have been calculated using a new sales reporting methodology, which is described in more detail in the explanatory note issued on September 1, 2016. Sales by dealers are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report, or NVDR system and reported upon the first sale reported in the NVDR system. Under the new reporting methodology, fleet sales are recorded as sales upon shipment by FCA Canada of the vehicle to the customer or end user. The updated monthly sales figures are available on the FCA US media website at www.media.fcanorthamerica.com. About FCA Canada Founded as the Chrysler Corporation in 1925, FCA Canada Inc. is based in Windsor, Ontario, and celebrates its 93rd anniversary in 2018. FCA Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCA US LLC, a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA Canada has approximately 440 dealers and sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. In addition to its assembly facilities, which produce the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan (Windsor), Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger (Brampton), FCA Canada operates an aluminum casting plant in Etobicoke, a research and development centre in Windsor, and has sales offices and parts distribution centers throughout the country.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 17:42:04 UTC