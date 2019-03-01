Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Canada Reports 2019 February Sales

03/01/2019 | 11:09am EST
March 1, 2019 , Windsor, Ontario
- FCA Canada announced today February 2019 sales declined 2 per cent to 18,461 vehicles compared with sales of 18,831 vehicles in February 2018. 'With a strategic focus on Ram and Jeep® vehicles, as well as our Canadian-made minivans, we are gaining momentum in the marketplace with the products that resonate most with our customers,' Reid Bigland, FCA Canada President and CEO, said.
Sales Spotlight Ram 1500 sales of 5,763, are up 10 per cent over the same time in 2018. Ram 1500 remains the second highest-selling vehicle in the country. Earlier in the month, the Ram 1500 Warlock truck, which pays homage to the original Warlock pickup trucks of the 1970s, was unveiled for the first time in North America at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto. Jeep Grand Cherokee sales of 1,689 are up 26 per cent over the same month in 2018. These results earn Grand Cherokee a February sales record. Sales of the Windsor-built Dodge Grand Caravan are up 12 per cent with 2,889 vehicles sold in February 2019.
Industry Insights During the months of January and February, industry efforts are typically focused on popular 4x4 and AWD vehicles to coincide with consumer winter-shopping habits. Starting in March, the focus expands to include the important minivan segment. The Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan collectively account for more than half of the Canadian minivan segment (58.5 per cent). With 14.6 million minivans sold globally since 1983, FCA has sold twice as many minivans as any other manufacturer over the past 35 years.

To mark the milestone, FCA Canada is offering 35th Anniversary edition minivans, which feature new badging, an all-black interior with Cranberry Wine accent stitching and upgraded content on 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan models, available this summer.

Additionally, to drive awareness for Chrysler and Dodge minivans, FCA Canada has rebranded its dealer showrooms as Canada's Minivan Store.

Canada Sales Chart
Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol %
Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change
Compass 716 823 -13% 1,532 1,365 12%
Patriot 0 1 -100% 0 1 -100%
Wrangler 2,224 2,898 -23% 3,863 6,653 -42%
Gladiator 2 0 NEW 2 0 NEW
Cherokee 1,152 1,395 -17% 2,155 3,122 -31%
Grand Cherokee 1,689 1,337 26% 2,844 2,363 20%
Renegade 52 109 -52% 103 204 -50%
JEEP BRAND 5,835 6,563 -11% 10,499 13,708 -23%
300 278 363 -23% 390 560 -30%
Pacifica 235 604 -61% 512 1,126 -55%
CHRYSLER BRAND 513 967 -47% 902 1,686 -47%
Dart 0 1 -100% 1 2 -50%
Charger 872 612 42% 920 668 38%
Challenger 183 140 31% 453 235 93%
Viper 0 0 NA 0 1 -100%
Journey 272 361 -25% 489 714 -32%
Caravan 2,889 2,577 12% 4,836 6,021 -20%
Durango 958 500 92% 1,658 903 84%
DODGE BRAND 5,174 4,191 23% 8,357 8,544 -2%
Ram P/U 6,394 6,649 -4% 11,890 11,695 2%
ProMaster Van 454 297 53% 723 631 15%
ProMaster City 34 31 10% 149 57 161%
RAM BRAND 6,882 6,977 -1% 12,762 12,383 3%
Giulia 29 34 -15% 41 63 -35%
Alfa 4C 2 4 -50% 4 6 -33%
Alfa Stelvio 17 67 -75% 42 132 -68%
ALFA BRAND 48 105 -54% 87 201 -57%
500 3 10 -70% 15 28 -46%
500L 1 1 0% 2 1 100%
500X 3 1 200% 10 12 -17%
Spider 2 16 -88% 18 29 -38%
FIAT BRAND 9 28 -68% 45 70 -36%
TOTAL FCA CANADA 18,461 18,831 -2% 32,652 36,592 -11%

About FCA Canada Founded as the Chrysler Corporation in 1925, FCA Canada Inc. is based in Windsor, Ontario, and celebrates its 94th anniversary in 2019. FCA Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCA US LLC, a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA Canada has approximately 440 dealers and sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. In addition to its assembly facilities, which produce the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan (Windsor), Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger (Brampton), FCA Canada operates an aluminum casting plant in Etobicoke, a research and development centre in Windsor, and has sales offices and parts distribution centers throughout the country.

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 16:08:04 UTC
