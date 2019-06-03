Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Canada Reports 2019 May Sales

June 3, 2019 , Windsor, Ontario

Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 784 1,595 -51% 3,893 5,382 -28% Patriot 0 -1 -100% 0 0 NA Wrangler 2,112 1,772 19% 11,053 14,337 -23% Gladiator 166 0 NEW 175 0 NEW Cherokee 1,325 2,042 -35% 6,091 8,938 -32% Grand Cherokee 1,480 1,645 -10% 8,033 6,328 27% Renegade 82 225 -64% 298 693 -57% JEEP BRAND 5,949 7,278 -18% 29,543 35,678 -17% 300 163 889 -82% 1,539 2,458 -37% 200 1 0 NA 1 0 NA Pacifica 537 717 -25% 1,617 3,609 -55% CHRYSLER BRAND 701 1,606 -56% 3,157 6,067 -48% Dart 0 0 NA 1 2 -50% Charger 403 798 -49% 2,500 2,875 -13% Challenger 307 407 -25% 1,125 1,257 -11% Viper 0 0 NA 0 3 -100% Journey 403 642 -37% 1,488 2,447 -39% Caravan 2,407 3,277 -27% 13,199 18,230 -28% Durango 531 917 -42% 4,900 3,179 54% DODGE BRAND 4,051 6,041 -33% 23,213 27,993 -17% Ram P/U 9,697 12,440 -22% 37,152 39,508 -6% ProMaster Van 455 507 -10% 2,209 1,892 17% ProMaster City 47 78 -40% 418 245 71% RAM BRAND 10,199 13,025 -22% 39,779 41,645 -4% Giulia 35 56 -38% 118 231 -49% Alfa 4C 10 6 67% 26 25 4% Alfa Stelvio 38 90 -58% 166 389 -57% ALFA BRAND 83 152 -45% 310 645 -52% 500 18 40 -55% 59 142 -58% 500L 5 0 NA 8 7 14% 500X 4 5 -20% 20 31 -35% Spider 32 46 -30% 91 124 -27% FIAT BRAND 59 91 -35% 178 304 -41% TOTAL FCA CANADA 21,042 28,193 -25% 96,180 112,332 -14%

- FCA Canada today reported May 2019 sales of 21,042, representing the best sales month of the year.Retail sales for the month were 15,272 vehicles while fleet sales totaled 5,770 vehicles. Fleet sales were down 43 per cent compared with the prior year.'At retail, Jeep® brand sales were up 20 per cent year-over-year and nearly every Jeep nameplate saw its sales increase 20 to 80 percent,' FCA Canada President and CEO Reid Bigland said. 'May 2019 also marks the fifth-best month on record for Ram pickup trucks, with the Ram brand eclipsing 10,000 sales in a single month.'Ram Heavy Duty trucks saw total sales rise 122 per cent with 2,699 vehicles sold, compared with results from the same month the prior year, setting an all-time sales record. Through calendar year 2019, Ram HD sales are up 23 per cent, compared with the same time last year. The all-new Ram HD, which will out-power, out-tow and out-haul every other pickup truck available, has begun to arrive in dealer showrooms across the country.The Canadian-built Dodge Grand Caravan saw retail sales rise from 1,414 to 1,800 when compared with May 2018 results. To commemorate the minivan's 35th anniversary this year, special edition models of the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan are being built.Calendar-year-to-date sales of Jeep Grand Cherokee are at a record high, up 27 per cent with 8,033 vehicles sold, compared with 6,328 sold this time last year.When compared with the month prior, total FCA Canada sales rose from 20,802 to 21,042. Retail sales for every brand in the Company's portfolio increased double digits in month-over-month performance.After review, FCA US LLC has decided to end the practice of reporting U.S. and Canada retail sales on a monthly basis following June results.'A quarterly sales reporting cadence will continue to provide transparency into our sales results while at the same time aligning with where industry practice is heading,' said Niel Golightly, FCA's Chief Communications Officer.FCA US and FCA Canada will report monthly sales for May and June. The first quarterly report will occur on October 1, 2019, covering the three months of July, August and September. FCA will continue to share certain sales data with third-party research firms, under appropriate confidentiality arrangements.Founded as the Chrysler Corporation in 1925, FCA Canada Inc. is based in Windsor, Ontario, and celebrates its 94th anniversary in 2019. FCA Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCA US LLC, a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA Canada has approximately 440 dealers and sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. In addition to its assembly facilities, which produce the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan (Windsor), Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger (Brampton), FCA Canada operates an aluminum casting plant in Etobicoke, a research and development centre in Windsor, and has sales offices and parts distribution centers throughout the country.