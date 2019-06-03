Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Canada Reports 2019 May Sales

Best retail sales month of the year, up 13 per cent from prior month
Best total sales month of the year
Ram HD sets all-time sales record
Calendar-year-to-date record sales for Jeep® Grand Cherokee up 27 per cent
June 3, 2019 , Windsor, Ontario - FCA Canada today reported May 2019 sales of 21,042, representing the best sales month of the year.
Retail sales for the month were 15,272 vehicles while fleet sales totaled 5,770 vehicles. Fleet sales were down 43 per cent compared with the prior year.
'At retail, Jeep® brand sales were up 20 per cent year-over-year and nearly every Jeep nameplate saw its sales increase 20 to 80 percent,' FCA Canada President and CEO Reid Bigland said. 'May 2019 also marks the fifth-best month on record for Ram pickup trucks, with the Ram brand eclipsing 10,000 sales in a single month.'
Sales Highlights
Ram Heavy Duty trucks saw total sales rise 122 per cent with 2,699 vehicles sold, compared with results from the same month the prior year, setting an all-time sales record. Through calendar year 2019, Ram HD sales are up 23 per cent, compared with the same time last year. The all-new Ram HD, which will out-power, out-tow and out-haul every other pickup truck available, has begun to arrive in dealer showrooms across the country.
The Canadian-built Dodge Grand Caravan saw retail sales rise from 1,414 to 1,800 when compared with May 2018 results. To commemorate the minivan's 35th anniversary this year, special edition models of the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan are being built.
Calendar-year-to-date sales of Jeep Grand Cherokee are at a record high, up 27 per cent with 8,033 vehicles sold, compared with 6,328 sold this time last year.
When compared with the month prior, total FCA Canada sales rose from 20,802 to 21,042. Retail sales for every brand in the Company's portfolio increased double digits in month-over-month performance.
FCA US & FCA Canada Will Move to Quarterly Sales Reporting
After review, FCA US LLC has decided to end the practice of reporting U.S. and Canada retail sales on a monthly basis following June results.
'A quarterly sales reporting cadence will continue to provide transparency into our sales results while at the same time aligning with where industry practice is heading,' said Niel Golightly, FCA's Chief Communications Officer.
FCA US and FCA Canada will report monthly sales for May and June. The first quarterly report will occur on October 1, 2019, covering the three months of July, August and September. FCA will continue to share certain sales data with third-party research firms, under appropriate confidentiality arrangements.
Sales Chart
Month Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
784
1,595
-51%
3,893
5,382
-28%
Patriot
0
-1
-100%
0
0
NA
Wrangler
2,112
1,772
19%
11,053
14,337
-23%
Gladiator
166
0
NEW
175
0
NEW
Cherokee
1,325
2,042
-35%
6,091
8,938
-32%
Grand Cherokee
1,480
1,645
-10%
8,033
6,328
27%
Renegade
82
225
-64%
298
693
-57%
JEEP BRAND
5,949
7,278
-18%
29,543
35,678
-17%
300
163
889
-82%
1,539
2,458
-37%
200
1
0
NA
1
0
NA
Pacifica
537
717
-25%
1,617
3,609
-55%
CHRYSLER BRAND
701
1,606
-56%
3,157
6,067
-48%
Dart
0
0
NA
1
2
-50%
Charger
403
798
-49%
2,500
2,875
-13%
Challenger
307
407
-25%
1,125
1,257
-11%
Viper
0
0
NA
0
3
-100%
Journey
403
642
-37%
1,488
2,447
-39%
Caravan
2,407
3,277
-27%
13,199
18,230
-28%
Durango
531
917
-42%
4,900
3,179
54%
DODGE BRAND
4,051
6,041
-33%
23,213
27,993
-17%
Ram P/U
9,697
12,440
-22%
37,152
39,508
-6%
ProMaster Van
455
507
-10%
2,209
1,892
17%
ProMaster City
47
78
-40%
418
245
71%
RAM BRAND
10,199
13,025
-22%
39,779
41,645
-4%
Giulia
35
56
-38%
118
231
-49%
Alfa 4C
10
6
67%
26
25
4%
Alfa Stelvio
38
90
-58%
166
389
-57%
ALFA BRAND
83
152
-45%
310
645
-52%
500
18
40
-55%
59
142
-58%
500L
5
0
NA
8
7
14%
500X
4
5
-20%
20
31
-35%
Spider
32
46
-30%
91
124
-27%
FIAT BRAND
59
91
-35%
178
304
-41%
TOTAL FCA CANADA
21,042
28,193
-25%
96,180
112,332
-14%
