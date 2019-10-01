Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Canada Reports Third-quarter 2019 Sales

Q3 sales records set for Ram brand, Ram pickup trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee
October 1, 2019 , Windsor, Ontario - FCA Canada today reported third-quarter 2019 sales of 60,928, an increase of 19 per cent from third-quarter 2018 sales.
'Double-digit increases from both the Jeep® and Ram brands demonstrate that we are delivering trucks and SUVs throughout the country that hit the sweet spot of the Canadian market,' said FCA Canada President and CEO Reid Bigland.
Sales Highlights
Ram Q3 2019 sales were up 43 per cent with 29,618 trucks sold, compared with sales of 20,760 from Q3 of 2018. Within the brand, Ram pickup trucks saw the largest increase with 28,609 sales, an increase of 47 per cent over the same quarter of the prior year. Q3 represented a sales record for both the Ram brand and Ram pickup truck.
For the year, Ram brand, as well as Ram light- and heavy-duty pickup trucks, are each up 11 per cent compared with the same time last year, with 79,519 and 75,324 sales, respectively.
Jeep brand sales were up 19 per cent this quarter compared with the year prior, with 20,506 vehicles sold. Jeep Grand Cherokee sales of 5,705 were up 118 per cent for the quarter and marked a Q3 sales record. Jeep Wrangler sales of 6,904 were boosted 41 per cent compared with the same quarter in 2018.
Calendar year-to-date, Jeep Grand Cherokee has maintained a record pace in 2019 with 15,367 sales, up 51 per cent compared with this time, one year ago.
Sales Chart:
Canada Sales Summary JULY-SEPTEMBER 2019
Q3 Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
1,930
2,080
-7%
6,434
7,950
-19%
Patriot
0
2
-100%
0
2
-100%
Wrangler
6,904
4,913
41%
20,454
21,309
-4%
Gladiator
727
0
New
1,180
0
New
Cherokee
5,021
7,397
-32%
12,312
18,631
-34%
Grand Cherokee
5,705
2,619
118%
15,367
10,162
51%
Renegade
219
150
46%
557
1,000
-44%
JEEP BRAND
20,506
17,161
19%
56,304
59,054
-5%
300
77
368
-79%
1,826
3,250
-44%
200
0
0
NA
1
0
NA
Pacifica
906
987
-8%
3,122
5,327
-41%
CHRYSLER BRAND
983
1,355
-27%
4,949
8,577
-42%
Dart
0
2
-100%
1
4
-75%
Charger
306
916
-67%
3,261
4,358
-25%
Challenger
496
402
23%
1,859
1,966
-5%
Viper
0
3
-100%
1
6
-83%
Journey
326
1,569
-79%
1,983
5,013
-60%
Caravan
6,273
6,831
-8%
22,216
27,464
-19%
Durango
2,105
1,634
29%
7,682
5,868
31%
DODGE BRAND
9,506
11,357
-16%
37,003
44,679
-17%
Ram P/U
28,609
19,462
47%
75,324
68,121
11%
ProMaster Van
845
1,192
-29%
3,514
3,360
5%
ProMaster City
164
106
55%
681
401
70%
RAM BRAND
29,618
20,760
43%
79,519
71,882
11%
Giulia
57
115
-50%
198
433
-54%
Alfa 4C
6
11
-45%
36
43
-16%
Alfa Stelvio
140
182
-23%
344
716
-52%
ALFA BRAND
203
308
-34%
578
1,192
-52%
500
28
70
-60%
97
232
-58%
500L
2
4
-50%
12
12
0%
500X
14
28
-50%
37
69
-46%
Spider
68
78
-13%
175
235
-26%
FIAT BRAND
112
180
-38%
321
548
-41%
TOTAL FCA CANADA
60,928
51,121
19%
178,674
185,932
-4%
About FCA Canada
Founded as the Chrysler Corporation in 1925, FCA Canada Inc. is based in Windsor, Ontario, and celebrates its 94th anniversary in 2019. FCA Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCA US LLC, a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA Canada has approximately 440 dealers and sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. In addition to its assembly facilities, which produce the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan (Windsor), Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger (Brampton), FCA Canada operates an aluminum casting plant in Etobicoke, a research and development centre in Windsor, and has sales offices and parts distribution centers throughout the country.
