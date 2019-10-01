Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Canada Reports Third-quarter 2019 Sales

October 1, 2019 , Windsor, Ontario

Canada Sales Summary JULY-SEPTEMBER 2019 Q3 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 1,930 2,080 -7% 6,434 7,950 -19% Patriot 0 2 -100% 0 2 -100% Wrangler 6,904 4,913 41% 20,454 21,309 -4% Gladiator 727 0 New 1,180 0 New Cherokee 5,021 7,397 -32% 12,312 18,631 -34% Grand Cherokee 5,705 2,619 118% 15,367 10,162 51% Renegade 219 150 46% 557 1,000 -44% JEEP BRAND 20,506 17,161 19% 56,304 59,054 -5% 300 77 368 -79% 1,826 3,250 -44% 200 0 0 NA 1 0 NA Pacifica 906 987 -8% 3,122 5,327 -41% CHRYSLER BRAND 983 1,355 -27% 4,949 8,577 -42% Dart 0 2 -100% 1 4 -75% Charger 306 916 -67% 3,261 4,358 -25% Challenger 496 402 23% 1,859 1,966 -5% Viper 0 3 -100% 1 6 -83% Journey 326 1,569 -79% 1,983 5,013 -60% Caravan 6,273 6,831 -8% 22,216 27,464 -19% Durango 2,105 1,634 29% 7,682 5,868 31% DODGE BRAND 9,506 11,357 -16% 37,003 44,679 -17% Ram P/U 28,609 19,462 47% 75,324 68,121 11% ProMaster Van 845 1,192 -29% 3,514 3,360 5% ProMaster City 164 106 55% 681 401 70% RAM BRAND 29,618 20,760 43% 79,519 71,882 11% Giulia 57 115 -50% 198 433 -54% Alfa 4C 6 11 -45% 36 43 -16% Alfa Stelvio 140 182 -23% 344 716 -52% ALFA BRAND 203 308 -34% 578 1,192 -52% 500 28 70 -60% 97 232 -58% 500L 2 4 -50% 12 12 0% 500X 14 28 -50% 37 69 -46% Spider 68 78 -13% 175 235 -26% FIAT BRAND 112 180 -38% 321 548 -41% TOTAL FCA CANADA 60,928 51,121 19% 178,674 185,932 -4%

- FCA Canada today reported third-quarter 2019 sales of 60,928, an increase of 19 per cent from third-quarter 2018 sales.'Double-digit increases from both the Jeep® and Ram brands demonstrate that we are delivering trucks and SUVs throughout the country that hit the sweet spot of the Canadian market,' said FCA Canada President and CEO Reid Bigland.Ram Q3 2019 sales were up 43 per cent with 29,618 trucks sold, compared with sales of 20,760 from Q3 of 2018. Within the brand, Ram pickup trucks saw the largest increase with 28,609 sales, an increase of 47 per cent over the same quarter of the prior year. Q3 represented a sales record for both the Ram brand and Ram pickup truck.For the year, Ram brand, as well as Ram light- and heavy-duty pickup trucks, are each up 11 per cent compared with the same time last year, with 79,519 and 75,324 sales, respectively.Jeep brand sales were up 19 per cent this quarter compared with the year prior, with 20,506 vehicles sold. Jeep Grand Cherokee sales of 5,705 were up 118 per cent for the quarter and marked a Q3 sales record. Jeep Wrangler sales of 6,904 were boosted 41 per cent compared with the same quarter in 2018.Calendar year-to-date, Jeep Grand Cherokee has maintained a record pace in 2019 with 15,367 sales, up 51 per cent compared with this time, one year ago.Founded as the Chrysler Corporation in 1925, FCA Canada Inc. is based in Windsor, Ontario, and celebrates its 94th anniversary in 2019. FCA Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCA US LLC, a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA Canada has approximately 440 dealers and sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. In addition to its assembly facilities, which produce the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan (Windsor), Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger (Brampton), FCA Canada operates an aluminum casting plant in Etobicoke, a research and development centre in Windsor, and has sales offices and parts distribution centers throughout the country.