Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Heritage at the Schloss Dyck Classic Days

07/29/2019 | 06:30am EDT
29 July 2019
FCA Heritage at the Schloss Dyck Classic Days

The Heritage Department of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be present at the Classic Days, scheduled from August 2 to 4, 2019 at Schloss Dyck, with a stand showcasing a selection of invaluable vintage Abarth and Alfa Romeo cars, as well as two iconic classic Fiat spiders. Former F1 driver Arturo Merzario will be the guest of honour. The current Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Abarth 595 esseesse and Fiat 124 Spider models will complete the exhibition

The 'automotive garden party' is about to kick off at Schloss Dyck. From August 2 to 4, the historic castle just outside Düsseldorf will host the Classic Days and FCA Heritage, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles department responsible for the vintage cars of the Italian brands, will be showcasing eight important vintage cars at its stand. Alfa Romeo will be taking part with three legendary racing cars, specifically the 1975 World Champion Tipo 33TT12 from the FCA Heritage collection, and two pre-war gems, the 6C 1750 GS (1930) and the 8C 2300 Touring Spider (1934). The Alfa 6 (1979), which was used as a safety car at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit until 1988, will be by their side. The brand with the Scorpion badge, on the other hand, will be represented by the Abarth 2000 Sport Spider (1968), the glorious sports car that triumphed in the most important hillclimb races of the 1960s, and by the unforgettable Fiat Abarth 1000 TCR (1971). Fiat will be bringing a touch of summer with the Fiat 124 Sport Spider (1966) and the Fiat Dino Spider (1972) convertibles.
At the FCA Heritage stand, owners of vintage Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia cars will discover more about the range of services offered by the department, which includes professional restorations and certificates of authenticity. The vintage car line-up will be accompanied by the presentation of three current models, namely the Abarth 595 esseesse, that celebrates the time-honoured forerunner of the sixties, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the high-performance SUV that delivers a power of 510 hp, and the Fiat 124 Spider, the perfect convertible to enjoy sunny days in style.
Attracting over 30,000 visitors, Schloss Dyck Classic Days is one of the biggest events of its kind in Germany. Visitors will experience a unique combination of vintage cars, club meetings, Concours d'Elegance and demonstration races on the nearly three-kilometre-long city circuit.


FCA Heritage - the brand of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Italian vintage cars
FCA Heritage groups together all the activities related to vintage Fiat, Abarth, Alfa Romeo and Lancia cars to offer complete services, including certificates of origin and a dedicated newsletter (www.fcaheritage.com), to fans and owners of classic Italian cars. FCA Heritage also provides original restorations, certificates of authenticity and sells classic cars restored in its own workshops. The new FCA Heritage Hub in Turin is dedicated to Abarth, Fiat and Lancia vintage cars, showcars and prototypes. Finally, the Alfa Romeo Museum (www.museoalfaromeo.com), dubbed 'The Time Machine', welcomes fans of the brand in the former Arese factory.

Alfa Romeo Tipo 33TT12 (1975)
Former Formula 1 driver Arturo Merzario has long been a regular guest at the Classic Days. Again this year, the 76 year old will not fail to personally drive one or two racing cars on the course. One will be the Alfa Romeo Tipo 33TT12, with which Merzario and his team-mates Jacques Laffite, Derek Bell and Henri Pescarolo drove the Alfa Romeo to win the World Constructors' Championship title in 1975. The car is part of the FCA Heritage collection and is kept in the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, near Milan. The Tipo 33TT12 is a further development of the Tipo 33 developed by the Alfa Romeo Autodelta racing team for the World Sportscar Championship. The name (TT12) is a reference to the most important technical components of the car. The suffix TT stands for 'Telaio Tubolare' (tubular frame chassis) while the number 12 hints to the 12-cylinder rear-mounted engine, which officially delivers 331 kW (450 hp) by exploiting an unusual 180-degree row angle with four valves per cylinder, Lucas petrol injector and Formula 1 Dinoplex ignition.

Turin, 29 July 2019

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 10:29:07 UTC
