Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA México reports sales of 7,388 units

January 3, 2019 , Mexico City

- In December, FCA México recorded sales of 7,388 units. Full year sales were 88,083 units. '2018 was a year with important launches that became trend in their respective segments. Among these is the iconic Jeep® Wrangler, the most capable 4x4 in its class; Jeep Cherokee 2019, the most capable medium SUV in the market; Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the most powerful all-terrain vehicle in its history; Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the first SUV of the brand; Ram 1500 2019, the most luxurious pickup in its segment. We also achieved sales records, which were only possible thanks to our product portfolio,' said Bruno Cattori, President & CEO of FCA México. 'We will continue working on each brand to continue at the farefront with our products and attract new customers,' Cattori added.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo recorded sales of 16 units. Full year sales were 275 units.

In 2018 the brand had one of the most important launches with the arrival of the first Alfa Romeo SUV, Stelvio, a vehcile known by its iconic Italian design and great power.

Chrysler

Chrysler sold 89 units, a 16 percent increase versus December 2017 and the best sales month of the year. In 2018 Chrysler sold 544 units.

Chrysler Pacifica sales improved 26 percent compared to December 2017.

During 2018 Chrysler Pacifica increased its product lineup in the Mexican market by adding Chrysler Pacifica Limited, the entry-level version of this vehicle.

Dodge

In December Dodge sold 2,061 units. Full year sales of the brand were 26,250 units.

Dodge Attitude, the sales leader of the brand, sold 1,263 units. The muscle car Dodge Charger achieved best full year sales since 2014. Dodge Challenger sales increased 39 percent versus December 2017 and marked the best sales month of 2018. Dodge Journey, a vehicle with great versatility and interior space, sold 296 units.

In 2018 Dodge lauched Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody and Dodge Challeneger SRT Hellcat Redeye, becoming the most powerful muscle car family.

FIAT

FIAT sold 1,017 units, up 1 percent versus December 2017. Full year sales of the brand were of 9,938 units.

Fiat Mobi achieved sales of 423 units, up 3 percent compared to December 2017. Fiat Palio Adventure sales increased 13 percent versus December 2017.

Jeep

Jeep continued its positive streak by registering 1,013 units sold. From January to December 2018, this brand has increased its sales 1 percent versus the same period in 2017 with 12,797 units.

Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Compass sales increased 145 percent and 1 percent, respectively, versus December 2017.

In 2018 Jeep had three important launches in Mexico: Jeep Wrangler, the most capable 4x4 in its class; Jeep Cherokee 2019, the most capable medium SUV in the market; Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the most powerful all-terrain vehicle in the history. Besides these important launches, special editions and new versions were introduced to the Jeep brand.

Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Mexico recorded sales of 1,277 units. Full year sales of the brand were 14,061 units.

Mitsubishi Mirage sales rose 18 percent compared to December 2017 with 771 units.

RAM

RAM brand sold in December 1,915 units. Full year sales of the brand were of 24,218 units.

In the RAM Commercial Division, Ram 700 sales increased 9 percent versus December 2017. Full year sales of Ram ProMaster Rapid increased 27 percent versus 2017.

About FCA México

FCA México, S.A. de C.V. is a Mexican automaker with a new name and a long history. Headquartered in Santa Fe, FCA México is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA México manufactures and sells vehicles under the Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep®, Mopar, Ram, SRT and Mitsubishi brands. FCA México is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler, the innovative American automaker first established by Walter P. Chrysler in 1925, and Fiat, founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli.

FCA, the seventh-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales, is an international automotive group. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FCAU' and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol 'FCA.'