FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA México reports sales of 7,485 units

10/02/2018 | 09:13pm CEST
October 2, 2018 , Mexico City
- In September, FCA México recorded sales of 7,485 units. 'Last month, 2019 Ram 1500 was included in Wards 10 Best User Experience List, this award is given a month after the launch of the vehicle in our country. This pickup's arrival to the Mexican market strengthens the Ram's brand offer, the most complete range of pickups and vans in Mexico,' said Bruno Cattori, President & CEO of FCA México. 'This recognition continue demonstrating that our vehicles are assembled with the best quality standards and the most advanced technology, which has positioned them as the best vehicles in each of their segments,' Cattori added.
Alfa Romeo Alfa Romeo recorded sales of 26 units. Last month, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio was named Performance SUV of the Year by the Automotive Video Association (AVA) at their second annual Automotive Video Awards competition. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio lapped the Nürburgring in a record 7 minutes 51.7 seconds, the fastest time ever posted by a production SUV, making it the fastest production SUV in the world
Chrysler Chrysler recorded sales of 44 units. In September, the Chrysler 300 tops the large car segment in the AutoPacific Best-in-Class for 2018 Ideal Vehicle Awards thanks to its iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality.
Dodge Dodge sold 2,449 units, up 23 percent versus the prior month. Dodge Attitude, the sales leader of the brand, sold 1,226 units. Dodge Charger achieved best September ever, while another iconic muscle car, the Dodge Challenger, increased its sales 47 percent versus the prior year. Last month, this vehicle was awarded in the sporty car segment in the AutoPacific Best-in-Class for 2018 Ideal Vehicle Awards. Dodge Grand Caravan achieved best sales ever. Dodge Journey sold 307 units, up 21 percent versus prior year. Dodge Durango showed a sales increase of 111 percent.
FIAT FIAT sold 760 units, up 4 percent versus prior year. Fiat UNO increased its sales 28 percent, it's best September ever, while the Fiat Ducato achieved its best September since 2012. Fiat Palio Adventure sales grew 12 percent versus 2017. Last month, the Fiat 500L won the compact car segment in the AutoPacific Best-in-Class for 2018 Ideal Vehicle Awards, based in its style, efficiency and driving enjoyment.
Jeep® Jeep continues its positive sales trend by registering 970 units sold. From January to September 2018 this brand has increased its sales 13 percent versus the same period in 2017. For 10 consecutive months Jeep Wrangler sales have increased, in September 27 percent. Jeep Cherokee sales improved 9 percent versus 2017. Jeep Renegade and Jeep Grand Cherokee sold 284 and 277 units, respectively. In September, the Jeep Grand Cherokee won AutoPacific's Ideal Vehicle Award (IVA) for the Mid-Size SUV segment for the eighth consecutive year.
Mitsubishi Motors Mitsubishi Motors Mexico recorded sales of 989 units. Mitsubishi Montero Limited sales rose 15 percent compared to September 2017. Mitsubishi L200 and Mitsubishi Mirage sold 446 and 389 units, respectively. Last month, the new Mitsubishi Outlander arrived in Mexico. This SUV has a revamped exterior design with great technology that guarantees a safe path, and interiors that offer a new comfort level thanks to its new seats design and its excellent quality.
Ram Ram brand achieved sales of 2,247 units. In the Commercial segment, Ram ProMaster Rapid sold 512 units, up 38 percent versus 2017, its best sales ever. Ram ProMaster recorded its best September ever. Last month, the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 was named to Wards 10 Best User Experience List.
About FCA México FCA México, S.A. de C.V. is a Mexican automaker with a new name and a long history. Headquartered in Santa Fe, FCA México is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA México manufactures and sells vehicles under the Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep®, Mopar, Ram, SRT and Mitsubishi brands. FCA México is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler, the innovative American automaker first established by Walter P. Chrysler in 1925, and Fiat, founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli.

FCA, the seventh-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales, is an international automotive group. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FCAU' and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol 'FCA.'

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
