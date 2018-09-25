Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : FCA Position Summary – Safer Affordable Fuel-efficient Vehicles (SAFE) Proposed Rule for MY21-26

September 25, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich.

Market realities:

Original forecasts showed cars increasing from 50% to 57% of annual vehicle sales by 2025. Instead, cars have actually dropped to 36% of the total fleet by 2017 while the utility vehicle market share has grown from 30% to 40+%.

Gas prices were predicted to be over $4 per gallon by 2018 while today's actual prices are under $3 per gallon.

A utility or crossover vehicle with the same powertrain and technology as a sedan with the same footprint will require more energy - a trade-off consumers are willing to make for the versatility of a crossover or SUV. This is a primary contributing factor to the growing industry compliance gap.

Residual values of electrified vehicles can be as much as 40% below those with a conventional powertrain. Over the last decade, the industry has almost tripled the number of strong electrified product offerings (HEV/PHEV/BEV/FCV), while the combined U.S. market share of all HEV/PHEV/BEV/FCV products has remained virtually flat at roughly 3%, and at only 1.5% for the most strongly electrified PHEV/BEV products.

Relationship between compliance and market realities:

'Compliance depends on two things: first, how well any given vehicle model performs relative to its target; second, how many of each vehicle model a manufacturer sells.' - DOT/EPA, 8/2/18

Calculation of OEM Performance:

