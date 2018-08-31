Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 04:47pm CEST
August 31, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- 'FCA Replay' is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US. The top stories for the week of August 31, 2018, include a look at the Jeep® brand introducing the Wrangler Moab Edition, the Chrysler brand teaming up with No Kid Hungry to help end child hunger in the United States and approaching the Countdown for the Championship for Mopar's NHRA drivers.

About FCA US LLC FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FCAU' and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol 'FCA.'

Follow FCA US news and video on:
Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol
YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica
Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 14:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
04:47pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
04:27pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth Preview
PU
02:12pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is ‘SUV of the..
PU
10:22aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Heritage in Grand Basel with Giò Ponti's Car Pro..
PU
08/30FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Abarth 124 rally Sets Off to Conquer Switzerland and..
PU
08/30FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Alfa Romeo at "F1 Unleash" in Milan
PU
08/29FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Professional at the 2018 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon
PU
08/29India's Mahindra says Fiat Chrysler files patent complaint in U.S.
RE
08/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Jeep® Introduces New 2018 Wrangler Moab Edition
PU
08/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Preview – 2018 Formula One Heineken Italian Gr..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:51aTrump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
08/29Value Stocks Episode 4 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (Podcast) 
08/29(Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/29WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Efforts Continue To Update NAFTA 
08/27KUDLOW : U.S. may have to use auto tariffs if unable to reach fair deal with Can.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 114 B
EBIT 2018 7 441 M
Net income 2018 4 956 M
Finance 2018 3 146 M
Yield 2018 1,59%
P/E ratio 2018 4,69
P/E ratio 2019 4,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 23 183 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,6 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-0.44%27 140
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.67%48 724
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.34%40 259
FERRARI26.79%24 572
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 044
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-55.20%14 494
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.