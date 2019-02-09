Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

02/09/2019 | 09:10am EST
February 9, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich.
- 'FCA Replay' is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US. The top stories for the week of February 8, 2019, include the reveal of the Ram Chassis Cab at the Chicago Auto Show, Ram 1500 receives a multifunction tailgate, Mopar shows off its take on the Ram Heavy Duty truck, Chrysler celebrates the 35th anniversary of the minivan, and FCA's 2018 financial report.

About FCA US LLC FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FCAU' and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol 'FCA.'

Follow FCA US news and video on:
Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol
YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica
Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 09 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2019 14:09:01 UTC
