Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

March 29, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich.

- 'FCA Replay' is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US. The top stories for the week of March 29, 2019, include the 2019 Ram 1500 awarded the Gold Hitch award from TFLtruck and the Truck of the Year from the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press Association, 2019 Fiat 500X models arrive in U.S. and Dodge//SRT returns as title sponsor of HEMI® Challenge.FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FCAU' and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol 'FCA.'

