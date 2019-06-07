Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 01:18pm EDT
Share Download Print
'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
June 7, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - 'FCA Replay' is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US. The top stories for the week of June 7, 2019, include: Merger update, FCA US LLC closes out May with three sales records, Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat gets 'Blacked Out,' and FCA celebrates Motor City Pride week.

What: 'FCA Replay,' weekly news recap from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Who: FCA Digital Media Team

When: Immediately

Where:media.fcanorthamerica.com or https://youtu.be/S8WTgB3GcJE

About FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FCAU' and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol 'FCA.'

Follow FCA US news and video on:
Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol
YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica
Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 17:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
01:18pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
09:23aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fans Gear Up for 36th Annual ‘FreakOut' Celebr..
PU
08:12aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Alfa Romeo at the 21st Gumball 3000
PU
06:26aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs Longest Win Streak Since March Amid Report Of Delay..
DJ
05:18aSTATEMENT : Module
PU
04:23aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Professional presents its best ever Ducato
PU
02:47aFuture Dims for Fiat Chrysler, Renault Fiat Chrysler, Renault Are Weakened --..
DJ
02:36aFrance did not come out well in FCA-Renault deal - Italy's Di Maio
RE
06/06Fiat Chrysler, Renault Weakened After Failed Merger Talks
DJ
06/06Social Factors Helped Scuttle Fiat/Renault Deal -- ESG Insight
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 6 940 M
Net income 2019 4 509 M
Finance 2019 3 886 M
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 3,92
P/E ratio 2020 3,83
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Capitalization 18 146 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,9 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-7.66%19 833
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-7.91%41 277
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-6.39%30 657
FERRARI51.19%27 789
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 187
EXOR NV22.34%15 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About