Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCA   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 11:45am EDT
Share Download Print
'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
July 12, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - 'FCA Replay' is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US. The top stories for the week of July 12, 2019, include a new Summer of Jeep® ad campaign debuts; Dodge launches a new ad campaign with The Struts; the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil hits Bandimere Speedway next week and Funny Car driver Matt Hagen clinches a third win in New England.

What: 'FCA Replay,' weekly news recap from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Who: FCA Digital Media Team

When: Immediately

Where:media.fcanorthamerica.com or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8P2cUhom1rs

About FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FCAU' and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol 'FCA.'

Follow FCA US news and video on:
Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol
YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica
Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 15:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
11:45aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
07:37aVolkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture
RE
07/11Ford, Volkswagen promise details on electric, autonomous vehicle alliance
RE
07/11A Ford-Volkswagen alliance with Argo could redraw self-driving sector
RE
07/11A Ford-Volkswagen alliance with Argo could redraw self-driving sector
RE
07/11FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Alfa Romeo Tonale concept wins Auto Express' Readers..
PU
07/11FCA plans electric Fiat 500 for 2020 as moves on from Renault
RE
07/11FCA plans electric Fiat 500 for 2020 as moves on from Renault
RE
07/11FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Dodge and The Struts Hit the Racetrack and the Stree..
PU
07/11FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA's Mirafiori Plant Turns 80. Work Begins on New A..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 6 625 M
Net income 2019 4 482 M
Finance 2019 4 747 M
Yield 2019 7,41%
P/E ratio 2019 4,49x
P/E ratio 2020 4,48x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 19 330 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 14,8  €
Last Close Price 12,3  €
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-2.73%21 766
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-4.27%43 418
FERRARI70.37%31 136
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 623
EXOR NV33.77%16 678
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD4.46%14 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About