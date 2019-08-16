Log in
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

08/16/2019 | 10:07am EDT
'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
August 16, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - 'FCA Replay' is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US. The top stories for the week of August 16, 2019, include a fun-filled day of racing and thrills at Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, honoring the 50th anniversary of the Dodge Charger Daytona, raising steel for a new assembly plant in Detroit and Ram Truck celebrates the efforts of farmers.

What: 'FCA Replay,' weekly news recap from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Who: FCA Digital Media Team

When: Immediately

Where:media.fcanorthamerica.com or https://youtu.be/E14N_xAy8cs

About FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FCAU' and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol 'FCA.'

Follow FCA US news and video on:
Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol
YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica
Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 14:06:01 UTC
